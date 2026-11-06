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🔧 Houston Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Houston’s staying busy, and so is the demand for people who can keep buildings, homes, and grounds in top shape. If you like hands-on work and seeing instant results, these local roles are worth a look.
HVAC Service Technician (Internship)
Employer: Lennox National Account Services
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Internship, field-based
Pay: $39,000 – $77,000/year (hourly, overtime eligible) Work on commercial rooftop HVAC systems with a national leader. You get weekly pay, overtime opportunities, company vehicle/phone/PPE, and strong benefits plus ongoing training.
Service Technician – Coffee Equipment
Employer: Daiohs First Choice Coffee Services
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20/hour + monthly bonus opportunities Service and repair coffee machines at customer sites, handle installs and emergency calls, and keep your service vehicle stocked. Good fit if you like driving, light mechanical work, and steady daytime routes.
Custodial Services Worker – Daikin Park
Employer: Aramark
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed Keep facilities clean and safe by handling daily cleaning, trash, and basic equipment care. Prior custodial experience helps, and there’s room to grow within a big national company.
Cleaner – Night Shift (5pm–11pm)
Employer: DTK Janitorial & Landscaping
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, evenings
Pay: Not listed Night cleaning role handling floors, restrooms, trash, and general tidying in offices and other commercial spaces. Great if you want steady weekday evening hours and like working independently.
Maintenance Technician II – Plant/Production
Employer: H‑E‑B
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed Advanced maintenance role in an H‑E‑B facility working on electrical, mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, refrigeration, and welding tasks. Best for experienced techs who want complex troubleshooting and plant work.
Housekeeper – Private Home (77055)
Employer: Maxx Builders (private household)
Location: Houston, TX 77055
Type: Part-time, 30–35 hrs/week
Pay: $15 – $20/hour Ongoing housekeeping for a 3‑story home: detailed cleaning, light organizing, dog walks, simple cooking, and light pet care. Flexible weekdays and all supplies provided.
Maintenance Technician – Apartments
Employer: American Communities
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed Help with unit turns, minor plumbing/electrical/appliance repairs, and grounds care at a residential community. Good step up if you know general maintenance but are still building HVAC or advanced skills.
Sanitation Attendant
Employer: River Oaks Country Club
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Likely Full-time (benefits listed)
Pay: Not listed Collect and move trash and recyclables, run compactors, and keep docks and back-of-house areas clean at a top private club. Role is physical and outdoors at times, with strong benefits for full-time staff.
Make‑Ready Porter – Residential
Employer: Not listed
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Pay: $13 – $15/hour Get apartments ready for new residents with cleaning, basic repairs, painting, and light plumbing/electrical work. Great entry point if you like varied hands-on tasks and learning maintenance.
Install Manager – Landscape & Christmas Lighting
Employer: Majestic Lighting
Location: Houston, TX (travel across Texas)
Type: Contract (1099)
Pay: From $150/day Lead crews installing landscape and holiday lighting, plan jobs, handle service calls, and train helpers. Best for someone with low-voltage lighting experience, a truck, tools, and comfort working on roofs.
Porter – Facilities
Employer: ABM Industries Inc.
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed General porter role with a major facilities company, likely focused on cleaning, light upkeep, and support tasks in commercial buildings. ABM offers large-company training and is military‑friendly.
HVAC Service Technician I
Employer: Daikin Applied Americas
Location: Houston, TX (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20.80 – $33.27/hour Entry-level commercial HVAC role working on rooftop units, chillers, boilers, and more with full training. Includes company vehicle, tools/tech, solid benefits, and lots of room to grow your HVAC career.
Maintenance Engineer – Hotel
Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Internship
Pay: Not listed Hands-on hotel maintenance covering HVAC, plumbing, pool care, grounds, and general repairs. Good fit if you want broad building skills in a hospitality setting with benefits like PTO and room discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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