🔧 Houston Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Houston’s staying busy, and so is the demand for people who can keep buildings, homes, and grounds in top shape. If you like hands-on work and seeing instant results, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lennox National Account Services

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Internship, field-based

Pay: $39,000 – $77,000/year (hourly, overtime eligible) Work on commercial rooftop HVAC systems with a national leader. You get weekly pay, overtime opportunities, company vehicle/phone/PPE, and strong benefits plus ongoing training.

Employer: Daiohs First Choice Coffee Services

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20/hour + monthly bonus opportunities Service and repair coffee machines at customer sites, handle installs and emergency calls, and keep your service vehicle stocked. Good fit if you like driving, light mechanical work, and steady daytime routes.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed Keep facilities clean and safe by handling daily cleaning, trash, and basic equipment care. Prior custodial experience helps, and there’s room to grow within a big national company.

Employer: DTK Janitorial & Landscaping

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, evenings

Pay: Not listed Night cleaning role handling floors, restrooms, trash, and general tidying in offices and other commercial spaces. Great if you want steady weekday evening hours and like working independently.

Employer: H‑E‑B

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed Advanced maintenance role in an H‑E‑B facility working on electrical, mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, refrigeration, and welding tasks. Best for experienced techs who want complex troubleshooting and plant work.

Employer: Maxx Builders (private household)

Location: Houston, TX 77055

Type: Part-time, 30–35 hrs/week

Pay: $15 – $20/hour Ongoing housekeeping for a 3‑story home: detailed cleaning, light organizing, dog walks, simple cooking, and light pet care. Flexible weekdays and all supplies provided.

Employer: American Communities

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed Help with unit turns, minor plumbing/electrical/appliance repairs, and grounds care at a residential community. Good step up if you know general maintenance but are still building HVAC or advanced skills.

Employer: River Oaks Country Club

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Likely Full-time (benefits listed)

Pay: Not listed Collect and move trash and recyclables, run compactors, and keep docks and back-of-house areas clean at a top private club. Role is physical and outdoors at times, with strong benefits for full-time staff.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13 – $15/hour Get apartments ready for new residents with cleaning, basic repairs, painting, and light plumbing/electrical work. Great entry point if you like varied hands-on tasks and learning maintenance.

Employer: Majestic Lighting

Location: Houston, TX (travel across Texas)

Type: Contract (1099)

Pay: From $150/day Lead crews installing landscape and holiday lighting, plan jobs, handle service calls, and train helpers. Best for someone with low-voltage lighting experience, a truck, tools, and comfort working on roofs.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed General porter role with a major facilities company, likely focused on cleaning, light upkeep, and support tasks in commercial buildings. ABM offers large-company training and is military‑friendly.

Employer: Daikin Applied Americas

Location: Houston, TX (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.80 – $33.27/hour Entry-level commercial HVAC role working on rooftop units, chillers, boilers, and more with full training. Includes company vehicle, tools/tech, solid benefits, and lots of room to grow your HVAC career.

Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Internship

Pay: Not listed Hands-on hotel maintenance covering HVAC, plumbing, pool care, grounds, and general repairs. Good fit if you want broad building skills in a hospitality setting with benefits like PTO and room discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.