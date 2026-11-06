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Houston
🚌 Houston Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local & OTR Openings
8 days ago
Houston’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. From CDL pros to entry-level drivers and shop techs, there are several solid options right now across the city.
General Service Technician / Mechanic – Weekends Off (Champions)
- Employer: Christian Brothers Automotive
- Location: 2899 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77068
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This entry-level shop role handles oil changes, rotations, inspections, and basic repairs in a modern, locally owned shop that’s closed every weekend. Offers ongoing paid training, toolbox relocation help, healthcare options, retirement match, and clear career paths.
Automotive Technician B
- Employer: Pep Boys
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21–$35 flat rate per hour, up to 28 labor hours guaranteed per week
Mid-level tech role doing brakes, suspension, electrical, and more while mentoring junior techs. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and company-funded ASE certifications.
CDL-A Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van (Entertainment Freight)
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Hiring in Houston, TX and across the Lower 48
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)
- Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year; $5,000/week minimum average when working
Haul sets and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours with all miles paid (loaded and empty), fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls/insurance, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required; ideal for teams wanting high-earning OTR work.
Flight Planning Specialist
- Employer: UAS International Trip Support
- Location: Houston, TX (onsite office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Aviation operations role planning and monitoring international business jet flights. Requires FAA Aircraft Dispatcher Certificate (or GCAA license), 3+ years’ dispatch/flight planning experience, and comfort with 24/7 rotational shifts (3 days on / 3 days off).
Heavy Haul Truck Driver (CDL-A)
- Employer: CRANE MASTERS, INC.
- Location: Houston, TX (with some out-of-town work)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Move heavy equipment for crane and construction projects around greater Houston. Needs CDL-A, RGN and doubles experience, 18-speed skills, and a clean record; good fit if you like heavy haul and industrial job sites.
Valet Driver – Houston Center (Evening Shift)
- Employer: Metropolis Technologies / SP+
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $12/hour + tips
Evening valet role (4:30 PM–12:00 AM) parking customer vehicles downtown. Requires valid driver’s license and strong customer service; offers a large-company network and chances to grow within parking and mobility operations.
Hotshot Driver
- Employer: Hotshots
- Location: Houston, TX (on the road)
- Type: Other (likely contractor)
- Pay: Up to $1,000 per week
Run hotshot deliveries in a box truck, van, or personal vehicle, mixing driving with some warehouse and loading work. Good for drivers who like variety, tech-based routing, and staying active.
Delivery Team Associate (Online Grocery)
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3500
- Location: 5655 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77015
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $14–$27 per hour + premiums & incentives
Support Walmart’s online grocery by loading, delivering, and confirming orders. Comes with access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.
CDL Class B Driver – Day & Night Shifts
- Employer: AF ROAD SERVICES INC.
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $23.00 per hour, ~40 hours/week
Drive Class B trucks for highway maintenance and street sweeping around Greater Houston. Offers stable full-time work, day or night shifts, and safety gear provided.
CDL-A Driver – Amazon Contract & OTR
- Employer: American Abkisow Transporters
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Other (CDL-A driver role)
- Pay: $1,800–$2,600 per week
Haul Amazon contract freight plus OTR loads with mostly no-touch freight. Includes fuel card, lease-purchase option, paid tolls and training, referral bonuses, relocation help, and safety equipment.
Senior Diesel Technician (Houston)
- Employer: FCC Environmental Services
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level diesel tech role supporting a waste/environmental services fleet. Best for experienced mechanics who want steady shop work with a company focused on service and safety.
Truck Owner Operator – Local & Regional
- Employer: AE Enterprise
- Location: Houston, TX (on the road)
- Type: Other (Owner Operator)
- Pay: $3,000–$6,000 per week
Local-focused owner-operator work with mostly drop-and-hook, no-touch freight, plus occasional 1-day trips into Texas/Louisiana. Open schedule and experience with intermodal/dry van and Amazon freight is preferred.
FedEx Delivery Driver – $200/Day
- Employer: Serviexpress International Inc
- Location: Cypress, TX (FedEx contractor)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $200 per day
Deliver FedEx packages in a box truck with weekends mandatory for first 6 months. Requires 1+ year recent commercial driving (12 ft box or larger), ability to handle heavy packages, and offers 401(k), PTO, and vision/dental options.
Delivery Driver – All Shifts (Domino’s – Bingle Rd)
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 2927 Bingle Rd, Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hourly + tips (exact rate not listed)
Deliver pizzas with flexible scheduling, tips, and team-member discounts. Requires valid driver’s license, insured vehicle, and at least 1 year of driving history.
New Vehicle Inspector (Part-Time, Weekends)
- Employer: AUTORAMP SERVICES / Logistical Data Services
- Location: Westfield area – Houston, TX 77073
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18–$20 per hour
Inspect and photograph new vehicles for damage using a handheld device—no experience needed, paid training provided. Great if you like working outdoors, staying active, and having flexible, mostly weekend shifts.
Local Roll-Off Driver (CDL-A)
- Employer: R&L Dumpsters
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time, local
- Pay: $20–$27 per hour, ~40 hours/week, overtime possible
Home-daily roll-off route work serving residential and construction customers. Requires CDL-A and at least 2 years roll-off experience, with 401(k), health, dental, and vision benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings or similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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