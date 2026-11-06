🚌 Houston Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local & OTR Openings

Houston’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. From CDL pros to entry-level drivers and shop techs, there are several solid options right now across the city.

Employer: Christian Brothers Automotive

Christian Brothers Automotive Location: 2899 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77068

2899 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This entry-level shop role handles oil changes, rotations, inspections, and basic repairs in a modern, locally owned shop that’s closed every weekend. Offers ongoing paid training, toolbox relocation help, healthcare options, retirement match, and clear career paths.

Employer: Pep Boys

Pep Boys Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$35 flat rate per hour, up to 28 labor hours guaranteed per week

Mid-level tech role doing brakes, suspension, electrical, and more while mentoring junior techs. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and company-funded ASE certifications.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Hiring in Houston, TX and across the Lower 48

Hiring in and across the Lower 48 Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year; $5,000/week minimum average when working

Haul sets and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours with all miles paid (loaded and empty), fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls/insurance, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required; ideal for teams wanting high-earning OTR work.

Employer: UAS International Trip Support

Location: Houston, TX (onsite office)

(onsite office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Aviation operations role planning and monitoring international business jet flights. Requires FAA Aircraft Dispatcher Certificate (or GCAA license), 3+ years’ dispatch/flight planning experience, and comfort with 24/7 rotational shifts (3 days on / 3 days off).

Employer: CRANE MASTERS, INC.

Location: Houston, TX (with some out-of-town work)

(with some out-of-town work) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Move heavy equipment for crane and construction projects around greater Houston. Needs CDL-A, RGN and doubles experience, 18-speed skills, and a clean record; good fit if you like heavy haul and industrial job sites.

Employer: Metropolis Technologies / SP+

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12/hour + tips

Evening valet role (4:30 PM–12:00 AM) parking customer vehicles downtown. Requires valid driver’s license and strong customer service; offers a large-company network and chances to grow within parking and mobility operations.

Employer: Hotshots

Hotshots Location: Houston, TX (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Other (likely contractor)

Other (likely contractor) Pay: Up to $1,000 per week

Run hotshot deliveries in a box truck, van, or personal vehicle, mixing driving with some warehouse and loading work. Good for drivers who like variety, tech-based routing, and staying active.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3500

Location: 5655 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX 77015

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14–$27 per hour + premiums & incentives

Support Walmart’s online grocery by loading, delivering, and confirming orders. Comes with access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

Employer: AF ROAD SERVICES INC.

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $23.00 per hour, ~40 hours/week

Drive Class B trucks for highway maintenance and street sweeping around Greater Houston. Offers stable full-time work, day or night shifts, and safety gear provided.

Employer: American Abkisow Transporters

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Other (CDL-A driver role)

Other (CDL-A driver role) Pay: $1,800–$2,600 per week

Haul Amazon contract freight plus OTR loads with mostly no-touch freight. Includes fuel card, lease-purchase option, paid tolls and training, referral bonuses, relocation help, and safety equipment.

Employer: FCC Environmental Services

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level diesel tech role supporting a waste/environmental services fleet. Best for experienced mechanics who want steady shop work with a company focused on service and safety.

Employer: AE Enterprise

Location: Houston, TX (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Other (Owner Operator)

Other (Owner Operator) Pay: $3,000–$6,000 per week

Local-focused owner-operator work with mostly drop-and-hook, no-touch freight, plus occasional 1-day trips into Texas/Louisiana. Open schedule and experience with intermodal/dry van and Amazon freight is preferred.

Employer: Serviexpress International Inc

Location: Cypress, TX (FedEx contractor)

(FedEx contractor) Type: Full-time

Pay: $200 per day

Deliver FedEx packages in a box truck with weekends mandatory for first 6 months. Requires 1+ year recent commercial driving (12 ft box or larger), ability to handle heavy packages, and offers 401(k), PTO, and vision/dental options.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 2927 Bingle Rd, Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly + tips (exact rate not listed)

Deliver pizzas with flexible scheduling, tips, and team-member discounts. Requires valid driver’s license, insured vehicle, and at least 1 year of driving history.

Employer: AUTORAMP SERVICES / Logistical Data Services

Location: Westfield area – Houston, TX 77073

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18–$20 per hour

Inspect and photograph new vehicles for damage using a handheld device—no experience needed, paid training provided. Great if you like working outdoors, staying active, and having flexible, mostly weekend shifts.

Employer: R&L Dumpsters

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, local

Pay: $20–$27 per hour, ~40 hours/week, overtime possible

Home-daily roll-off route work serving residential and construction customers. Requires CDL-A and at least 2 years roll-off experience, with 401(k), health, dental, and vision benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings or similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.