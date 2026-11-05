Houston Veterans Day ceremony and parade Nov. 11

The City of Houston will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at Hermann Square, City Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Veterans Day Parade at 11:30 a.m. at the same location. All residents are invited to attend and honor military veterans. More information: https://t.co/MiG27XgKPn

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Houston (eGovernment Center)