Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Houston

Houston Veterans Day ceremony and parade Nov. 11

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKUHc_1GoO0oDh00

The City of Houston will host a Veterans Day Ceremony at Hermann Square, City Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Veterans Day Parade at 11:30 a.m. at the same location. All residents are invited to attend and honor military veterans. More information: https://t.co/MiG27XgKPn

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Houston (eGovernment Center)

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments