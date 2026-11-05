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Houston

New GRB Convention District garage reaches key milestone

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=083G9N_1GoNQpAK00

A new GRB Convention Center Garage in Downtown Houston has reached a major milestone as part of the $1.14 billion Convention District upgrade, with Phase One already logging over 700,000 work hours and using more than 10,000 pounds of fabricated steel. This long-term investment is adding new infrastructure and improving the visitor experience to strengthen Downtown Houston as a top spot for conventions, business, and entertainment.

This content is adapted from materials provided by DowntownHouston

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