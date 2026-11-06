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🎁 Community Freebies in Houston — Garden Goods, Chairs & More
Houston neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from garden supplies to chairs and craft materials. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.
Free Mulch Pile
Item: Free mulch pile
Description: Neighbor had a chip drop and has more mulch than needed. Great for mulching beds and prepping for spring planting. You can take as much as you need.
Location: Langwood 2, near Sonneville & Ojeman cul-de-sac, Houston, TX 77080
Category: Garden
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Metal folding chairs
Item: Free metal folding chairs with storage rack
Description: Approximately 70 metal folding chairs are being given away, along with a rack for storing them. Great for events, meetings, or large gatherings.
Location: Providence, Houston, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Assorted Medical Supplies
Item: Assorted medical supplies
Description: Includes disposable oral swabs, underpads, and more assorted items. Could be useful for home care or caregiving needs.
Location: Meyerland, Houston, TX
Category: Other
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Free Stuff Untill 1:00 Pm
Item: Mixed clothing, electronics, appliances, kitchenware
Description: A variety of random clothes, electronics, appliances, and kitchen ware are free until 1:00 pm. Note: Items with yellow tags are not for sale or giveaway.
Location: Clark, Houston, TX
Category: Clothing & accessories (plus assorted household items)
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
FREE SCRAP METAL PICKUP! 🚛
Service: Free scrap metal pickup
Description: Neighbor offers free pickup for:
- Scrap metal and iron
- Old washers and dryers
- Refrigerators and stoves
- Water heaters
- Air conditioning units
- Aluminum, copper, brass, and more
To request pickup, you send a private message with a picture of the items and the address. You can also send a text message (details in the listing).
Location: Based in Renwick-Dashwood, serving nearby areas in Houston, TX
Category: Tools / scrap removal
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Craft supplies
Item: Assorted craft supplies
Description: Includes fabric, yarn, construction paper, beads, and a wooden frame. Poster notes these would be great for someone who works with children’s crafts.
Location: Maplewood, Houston, TX
Category: Other / crafts
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
Aloe Vera Plant Babies
Item: Small aloe vera plants (pups)
Description: Healthy aloe vera plant babies. You will receive only the small aloe vera pulled from the pot with the larger plant. You will need to repot them yourself. The bigger aloe plants are not free.
Location: Woodland Trails North, must pick up north of 290 and Bingle, Houston, TX
Category: Garden
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor
If something catches your eye, try to contact the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can—free items in Houston tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.