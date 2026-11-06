🎁 Community Freebies in Houston — Garden Goods, Chairs & More

Houston neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from garden supplies to chairs and craft materials. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Item: Free mulch pile

Description: Neighbor had a chip drop and has more mulch than needed. Great for mulching beds and prepping for spring planting. You can take as much as you need.

Location: Langwood 2, near Sonneville & Ojeman cul-de-sac, Houston, TX 77080

Category: Garden

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Free metal folding chairs with storage rack

Description: Approximately 70 metal folding chairs are being given away, along with a rack for storing them. Great for events, meetings, or large gatherings.

Location: Providence, Houston, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Assorted medical supplies

Description: Includes disposable oral swabs, underpads, and more assorted items. Could be useful for home care or caregiving needs.

Location: Meyerland, Houston, TX

Category: Other

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Mixed clothing, electronics, appliances, kitchenware

Description: A variety of random clothes, electronics, appliances, and kitchen ware are free until 1:00 pm. Note: Items with yellow tags are not for sale or giveaway.

Location: Clark, Houston, TX

Category: Clothing & accessories (plus assorted household items)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Service: Free scrap metal pickup

Description: Neighbor offers free pickup for:

Scrap metal and iron

Old washers and dryers

Refrigerators and stoves

Water heaters

Air conditioning units

Aluminum, copper, brass, and more

To request pickup, you send a private message with a picture of the items and the address. You can also send a text message (details in the listing).

Location: Based in Renwick-Dashwood, serving nearby areas in Houston, TX

Category: Tools / scrap removal

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Assorted craft supplies

Description: Includes fabric, yarn, construction paper, beads, and a wooden frame. Poster notes these would be great for someone who works with children’s crafts.

Location: Maplewood, Houston, TX

Category: Other / crafts

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Small aloe vera plants (pups)

Description: Healthy aloe vera plant babies. You will receive only the small aloe vera pulled from the pot with the larger plant. You will need to repot them yourself. The bigger aloe plants are not free.

Location: Woodland Trails North, must pick up north of 290 and Bingle, Houston, TX

Category: Garden

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

If something catches your eye, try to contact the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can—free items in Houston tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.