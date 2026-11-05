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Houston
New Museum District restaurant opens on 12th floor
5 days ago
Chef Chris Williams has opened The Branch HTX, a new restaurant on the 12th floor of the Forme in Houston’s Museum District. The spot offers fresh, seasonal dishes, brunch favorites, handcrafted cocktails, and skyline views, and comes from the same team behind Lucille's Houston.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Black Restaurant Week
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