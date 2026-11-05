📋 Multiple Admin & Clerical Jobs Hiring Now in Houston

Houston’s admin job market is busy right now—lots of offices, clinics, and nonprofits are hiring for support roles at different experience levels and schedules.

Below are several solid openings in Houston and nearby areas you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: U.S. Capital Wealth

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: Based on experience; full benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k), PTO)

High-level support role to the Chief Administrative Officer at a firm managing $9B+ in assets. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, tech-savvy with Excel, and interested in the wealth management world.

Employer: Sciens Building Solutions

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive, based on qualifications

Office support role doing phones, mail, filing, and supplies for a growing building solutions company. Good for someone with 2–5 years admin experience who wants part-time hours plus PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Houston, TX (Work Location: Remote)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.15–$29.08/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, FSA, PTO, relocation assistance, tuition reimbursement

Fully remote role entering and checking customer orders in ERP systems and Excel. Great if you’re fast and accurate with data, like spreadsheets, and want strong benefits from home.

Employer: Light Bearers Home Care

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Part-time, in person

Salary: Not listed

Clerical and scheduling role in a home care office, recruiting caregivers, tracking credentials, and helping with on-call staffing. Ideal if you have medical/home health office experience and speak more than one language.

Employer: Hyatt Regency Houston Downtown

Location: Downtown Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; strong hotel benefits (room discounts, insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, free meals)

Admin hub for the housekeeping department—phones, supply ordering, daily boards, and records. Good for someone with 1+ year hotel/hospitality and solid Microsoft Office skills who can work weekends/holidays.

Employer: Ryerson

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the sales team with reports, inventory and supply tracking, shipping/receiving data entry, and vendor invoices. Best for someone with 3+ years supporting sales ops and strong Excel/SAP-style system skills.

Employer: SPG Consulting

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day office operations, procedures, records, and basic finance support. Great next step if you have 4+ years office admin/management and want to own processes, budgets, and staff support.

Employer: Sky High for Kids

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Admin-heavy events role managing Givergy records, guest lists, sponsors, and post-event reports for fundraising events. Expect evenings, weekends, and some travel—good if you like both spreadsheets and live events.

Employer: SPG Consulting

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar to an office manager: oversee daily operations, meetings, records, invoices, and onboarding. Designed for someone with 4+ years office admin/management and strong MS Office skills.

Employer: American Oncology Network – Oncology Consultants Willowbrook

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Hiring Range: $15.60–$26.58/hour

Front-desk style role handling check-in, scheduling, medical records, and payments in a cancer clinic. Good fit if you have 1+ year healthcare office experience, strong customer service, and can juggle multiple tasks.

Employer: Mac Haik Houston Ford

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Process titles, registrations, tax/fee disbursements, and lien payoffs for a busy dealership. Ideal if you’ve done automotive title work or want to grow in dealership admin with 5-day work week and benefits.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Kingwood, TX

Type: Part-time, evenings, in person

Pay: $12/hour

Evening front desk role at a gym—check in members, answer phones, help with bookings and payments, and keep the lobby tidy. Great if you’re people-focused, love fitness, and want a side job.

Employer: God Works Ministries International

Location: Houston, TX 77060 (Hybrid)

Type: Part-time (~10 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Small-church admin role handling calendars, events, QuickBooks-based bookkeeping, payroll support, and front desk. Good for someone with admin + basic accounting skills who wants a flexible, low-hour schedule.

Employer: National Labor Division

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $60,000–$80,000/year

Run the Houston office for a construction staffing company—QuickBooks bookkeeping, AP/AR, payroll (including certified payroll), HR files, and bilingual communication. Strong fit if you’re fluent English/Spanish with solid payroll + QuickBooks experience.

Employer: Meriton

Location: Listed as Shared Services (on-site; corporate office)

Type: Not clearly stated; appears full-time, on-site

Salary: Range depends on qualifications (not specified)

Support the Safety Director with incident reporting, safety supply tracking, scheduling, document management, and reports. Good for someone with 1–2+ years admin experience and strong Microsoft Office skills who likes a structured corporate setting.

Employer: Texas AirSystems

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Likely full-time, office-based

Salary: Range depends on experience (not specified)

Coordinate equipment bid processes—set up bid folders, track bidders, manage documents, and keep sales and customers updated. Great if you have 2–3 years admin/coordination experience, strong Excel/SharePoint skills, and like fast-paced, deadline-driven work.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $24–$28/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance

General office role handling documents, filing, data entry, scheduling, emails, and onboarding support for a business serving retail, hospitality, and services. Good if you’re organized, detail-oriented, and want a solid hourly rate plus benefits.

Employer: Goode Company (Corporate Office)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Approx. 30 hrs/week, in person

Pay: $17–$23/hour

Benefits: Dental, EAP, flexible schedule, parental leave, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement

Support the corporate office of a well-known Houston restaurant group with data entry, filing, phones, and scheduling. Nice option if you want reduced hours with decent pay and benefits.

Employer: Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS)

Location: 2500 Bolsover St, Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Salary: $2,694.34–$3,404.91/month

Telework: Not eligible; Travel up to 25%

Unit admin role doing data entry, phones, reports, timekeeping, and visitor support for CPS staff. Strong choice if you want state benefits (100% paid health for you, retirement, paid leave) and long-term stability.

Employer: Staffmark Group (onsite at a global financial services firm)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Temporary (6-month assignment), on-site

Salary: Not listed

Contract role supporting a busy wealth management office—travel booking, expenses, calendars, phones, and event logistics. Good for new grads or early-career admins who want experience in financial services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible if you’re organized, reliable, and communicate well.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.