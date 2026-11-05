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📋 Multiple Admin & Clerical Jobs Hiring Now in Houston
Houston’s admin job market is busy right now—lots of offices, clinics, and nonprofits are hiring for support roles at different experience levels and schedules.
Below are several solid openings in Houston and nearby areas you can scan and apply to quickly.
Operations Specialist – Wealth Management
Employer: U.S. Capital Wealth
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, non-exempt
Salary: Based on experience; full benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k), PTO)
High-level support role to the Chief Administrative Officer at a firm managing $9B+ in assets. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, tech-savvy with Excel, and interested in the wealth management world.
Associate Administrative Support (Part-Time)
Employer: Sciens Building Solutions
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Part-time
Salary: Competitive, based on qualifications
Office support role doing phones, mail, filing, and supplies for a growing building solutions company. Good for someone with 2–5 years admin experience who wants part-time hours plus PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match.
Order Entry Specialist – Remote
Employer: Not listed
Location: Houston, TX (Work Location: Remote)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $24.15–$29.08/hour
Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, FSA, PTO, relocation assistance, tuition reimbursement
Fully remote role entering and checking customer orders in ERP systems and Excel. Great if you’re fast and accurate with data, like spreadsheets, and want strong benefits from home.
Bilingual Care Coordinator (Part-Time)
Employer: Light Bearers Home Care
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Part-time, in person
Salary: Not listed
Clerical and scheduling role in a home care office, recruiting caregivers, tracking credentials, and helping with on-call staffing. Ideal if you have medical/home health office experience and speak more than one language.
Housekeeping Office Coordinator – Hotel
Employer: Hyatt Regency Houston Downtown
Location: Downtown Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed; strong hotel benefits (room discounts, insurance, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, free meals)
Admin hub for the housekeeping department—phones, supply ordering, daily boards, and records. Good for someone with 1+ year hotel/hospitality and solid Microsoft Office skills who can work weekends/holidays.
Sales Administrative Assistant
Employer: Ryerson
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support the sales team with reports, inventory and supply tracking, shipping/receiving data entry, and vendor invoices. Best for someone with 3+ years supporting sales ops and strong Excel/SAP-style system skills.
Office Manager
Employer: SPG Consulting
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, exempt
Salary: Not listed
Lead day-to-day office operations, procedures, records, and basic finance support. Great next step if you have 4+ years office admin/management and want to own processes, budgets, and staff support.
Assistant Event Coordinator – Nonprofit
Employer: Sky High for Kids
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Admin-heavy events role managing Givergy records, guest lists, sponsors, and post-event reports for fundraising events. Expect evenings, weekends, and some travel—good if you like both spreadsheets and live events.
Office Administrator
Employer: SPG Consulting
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Very similar to an office manager: oversee daily operations, meetings, records, invoices, and onboarding. Designed for someone with 4+ years office admin/management and strong MS Office skills.
Patient Services Specialist – Oncology Clinic
Employer: American Oncology Network – Oncology Consultants Willowbrook
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Hiring Range: $15.60–$26.58/hour
Front-desk style role handling check-in, scheduling, medical records, and payments in a cancer clinic. Good fit if you have 1+ year healthcare office experience, strong customer service, and can juggle multiple tasks.
Title Clerk – Auto Dealership
Employer: Mac Haik Houston Ford
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Process titles, registrations, tax/fee disbursements, and lien payoffs for a busy dealership. Ideal if you’ve done automotive title work or want to grow in dealership admin with 5-day work week and benefits.
Front Desk Agent – Fitness Studio (Evenings)
Employer: Not listed
Location: Kingwood, TX
Type: Part-time, evenings, in person
Pay: $12/hour
Evening front desk role at a gym—check in members, answer phones, help with bookings and payments, and keep the lobby tidy. Great if you’re people-focused, love fitness, and want a side job.
Church Administrator (Hybrid, ~10 hrs/week)
Employer: God Works Ministries International
Location: Houston, TX 77060 (Hybrid)
Type: Part-time (~10 hrs/week)
Salary: Not listed
Small-church admin role handling calendars, events, QuickBooks-based bookkeeping, payroll support, and front desk. Good for someone with admin + basic accounting skills who wants a flexible, low-hour schedule.
Office Executive Manager (Bilingual English/Spanish)
Employer: National Labor Division
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, on-site
Pay: $60,000–$80,000/year
Run the Houston office for a construction staffing company—QuickBooks bookkeeping, AP/AR, payroll (including certified payroll), HR files, and bilingual communication. Strong fit if you’re fluent English/Spanish with solid payroll + QuickBooks experience.
Safety Administrative Assistant
Employer: Meriton
Location: Listed as Shared Services (on-site; corporate office)
Type: Not clearly stated; appears full-time, on-site
Salary: Range depends on qualifications (not specified)
Support the Safety Director with incident reporting, safety supply tracking, scheduling, document management, and reports. Good for someone with 1–2+ years admin experience and strong Microsoft Office skills who likes a structured corporate setting.
Bid Coordinator – HVAC Sales Support
Employer: Texas AirSystems
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Likely full-time, office-based
Salary: Range depends on experience (not specified)
Coordinate equipment bid processes—set up bid folders, track bidders, manage documents, and keep sales and customers updated. Great if you have 2–3 years admin/coordination experience, strong Excel/SharePoint skills, and like fast-paced, deadline-driven work.
Administrative Assistant – Office Support
Employer: Not listed
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, in person
Pay: $24–$28/hour
Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance
General office role handling documents, filing, data entry, scheduling, emails, and onboarding support for a business serving retail, hospitality, and services. Good if you’re organized, detail-oriented, and want a solid hourly rate plus benefits.
Admin Clerk – Restaurant Group
Employer: Goode Company (Corporate Office)
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Approx. 30 hrs/week, in person
Pay: $17–$23/hour
Benefits: Dental, EAP, flexible schedule, parental leave, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement
Support the corporate office of a well-known Houston restaurant group with data entry, filing, phones, and scheduling. Nice option if you want reduced hours with decent pay and benefits.
Administrative Assistant – State of Texas
Employer: Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS)
Location: 2500 Bolsover St, Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, non-exempt
Salary: $2,694.34–$3,404.91/month
Telework: Not eligible; Travel up to 25%
Unit admin role doing data entry, phones, reports, timekeeping, and visitor support for CPS staff. Strong choice if you want state benefits (100% paid health for you, retirement, paid leave) and long-term stability.
Administrative Assistant – Wealth Management (6-Month Contract)
Employer: Staffmark Group (onsite at a global financial services firm)
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Temporary (6-month assignment), on-site
Salary: Not listed
Contract role supporting a busy wealth management office—travel booking, expenses, calendars, phones, and event logistics. Good for new grads or early-career admins who want experience in financial services.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible if you’re organized, reliable, and communicate well.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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