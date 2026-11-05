BOGO tickets for Bay Area Nutcracker Market

Houston Area Shows is offering a Buy One, Get One Free ticket deal for the Bay Area Nutcracker Market at the Pasadena Convention Center on November 28 and 29, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM both days; the sale ends November 9, 2026 and tickets must be bought through their website. More information: www.HoustonAreaShow.com

This content is adapted from materials provided by Houston Area Shows