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Pasadena

BOGO tickets for Bay Area Nutcracker Market

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Extq_1GnknFV300

Houston Area Shows is offering a Buy One, Get One Free ticket deal for the Bay Area Nutcracker Market at the Pasadena Convention Center on November 28 and 29, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM both days; the sale ends November 9, 2026 and tickets must be bought through their website. More information: www.HoustonAreaShow.com

This content is adapted from materials provided by Houston Area Shows

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