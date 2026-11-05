Houston Humane Society offers Camp Pawsome sessions

Houston Humane Society is hosting Camp Pawsome for kids in grades 3–8 at its Main Campus, 14700 Almeda Rd., Houston, TX 77053, with fall and winter holiday break sessions that include time with shelter dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, and farm animals plus hands-on learning about animal welfare. Upcoming camps run November 23–25, December 21–23, and December 28–30, with activities that build compassion and confidence in a safe, supportive setting and limited spots available. Register early to reserve a spot: https://f.mtr.cool/suh270p56p.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Houston Humane Society