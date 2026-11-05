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Houston
Central Houston holds 42nd State of Downtown meeting
4 days ago
Nearly 1,000 business and community leaders joined the 42nd Annual Meeting and State of Downtown in Downtown Houston, organized by Central Houston and themed “Built for 2026, Designed for the Future.” Leaders reflected on downtown’s progress, looked at new growth opportunities, and discussed ideas for the future of the area, with Gexa Energy taking part as a Houston-based company.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Gexa Energy
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