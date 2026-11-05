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Houston

First Saturday Arts Market in Houston Heights

3 days ago
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The First Saturday Arts Market brings an open-air art market to the Houston Heights on the first Saturday of every month from September through May, from 11 AM to 6 PM, at 540 W. 19th St. Artists show and sell watercolor, acrylic, pottery, jewelry, and more, and coffee is available from vivre coffee collective. More information: 1stSatArtMarket.com

This content is adapted from materials provided by First Saturday Arts Market

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