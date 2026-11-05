🔬 Houston Science & Research Roles with Multiple Openings

Houston’s research scene is busy right now, from clinical trials to lab science and public health. If you’re science-minded and ready to grow, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: UTHealth Houston (McGovern Medical School)

UTHealth Houston (McGovern Medical School) Location: Houston, TX (Texas residency required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help run hematology clinical trials: screening, scheduling, and enrolling patients, managing study visits, and handling data in multiple capture systems. Strong fit if you have clinical trial experience and a medical background, and want big-university perks like 100% paid medical premiums, generous time off, and pension/retirement benefits.

Employer: Rang Technologies Inc (contract role)

(contract role) Location: Houston, TX

Type: Contract, Day shift (7:00 AM – 7:30 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in GMP production of viral products, including large-scale mammalian cell culture, purification, and fill-finish work in a clean room. Good match if you have an Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree, know aseptic technique/cell culture, and like detailed lab work with clear procedures.

Employer: Baylor College of Medicine (Yi Zhu Lab)

(Yi Zhu Lab) Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time Postdoc

Salary: Follows NIH-style postdoc stipend guidelines

Work at the Children’s Nutrition Research Center on weight-loss drug mechanisms, incretin biology, and new biologics for obesity. You’ll build mouse models, run molecular biology and cell culture, do rodent studies, and publish. Open to MD or PhD grads in basic/health sciences; no prior postdoc experience required.

Employer: Baylor College of Medicine – Family & Community Medicine

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, 2-year fellowship (optional 3rd year)

Salary: Not listed

Designed for PhD-level scientists and clinicians (public health, epidemiology, social sciences, nursing, social work, psychology, etc.) who want a career in primary care and population health research. You’ll complete applied projects, publish, attend workshops, and write grants with a mentoring team in a structured training program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.