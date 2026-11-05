📣 Houston Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple $100K+ Opportunities

Houston’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—lots of hunter roles, plenty of tech and B2B, and several six‑figure packages on the table.

Below are 20 hand‑picked roles across software, healthcare, construction, finance, and more.

Employer: Clover (Fiserv)

Location: Houston, TX (field‑based)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Face‑to‑face, 100% hunter role selling Clover POS into Restaurant Depot locations. Great fit if you love cold‑calling, closing small business owners, and being on the road around Houston.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Location: Remote – open to 48 contiguous U.S. states (Houston‑based allowed)

Type: Full‑time

Salary (NY reference range): $75,800–$125,000 base + bonus

Analytics‑heavy role supporting sales comp plans, quotas, and reporting using Excel, PowerBI, and Xactly. Good for someone who likes numbers, sales strategy, and working from home.

Employer: We Whiten

Location: Houston, TX (onsite studio)

Type: Full‑time

Compensation: $97K–$142K (base + uncapped commission + bonuses)

High‑ticket B2C closing role with no cold leads—run in‑person consults, sell whitening packages, and earn on performance. Strong fit if you’ve sold cars, gyms, solar, or other commission‑heavy services.

Employer: Coventry Homes / Dream Finders Homes

Location: Communities in Montgomery County / North Houston

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Uncapped commission, six‑figure potential (no base listed)

Sell new construction homes in growing communities with lots of inventory ready to go. Ideal if you have or can get a real estate license and like model‑home sales.

Employer: Pall Corporation (Danaher)

Location: Houston & South Houston (remote/field)

Type: Full‑time

Compensation: $100,000–$130,000 base + Sales Incentive Plan (target total $142,000–$185,000)

Technical sales role selling filtration and separation solutions into refineries and petrochemical plants. Great for engineers or industrial sales pros who like being in the field 75% of the time.

Employer: DoorDash

Location: Houston, TX (hybrid, some travel)

Type: Full‑time

Compensation (national): $26.10–$43.80/hr base; on‑target earnings $49.70–$73/hr (base + commission)

Full‑cycle inside sales closing higher‑value restaurant brands onto DoorDash. Good for B2B closers used to fast, transactional cycles and working a high‑activity pipeline.

Employer: Aon

Location: Houston, TX (hybrid)

Type: Regular part‑time (with full benefits)

Salary: $195,000–$210,000 base + annual bonus eligibility

Senior client‑facing benefits consulting role leading large‑market health & benefits accounts. Strong fit if you have 10+ years in health/benefits and want a high‑impact, high‑comp role.

Employer: Cogent Analytics (for a 33‑year plumbing company)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Hunt new commercial and multifamily plumbing business, build major accounts, and work closely with operations. Ideal if you know plumbing/mechanical services and like relationship‑driven field sales.

Employer: UTHealth Houston

Location: Houston, TX (Texas residency required)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed; portfolio goal $2M/year

Front‑line fundraising role managing a major‑gifts portfolio for a top academic health center. Great for experienced fundraisers who enjoy donor visits, discovery work, and closing $50K+ gifts.

Employer: Velocity, Sim Racing Lounge

Location: Dallas or Houston, TX (flexible/hybrid)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Competitive + performance bonus (exact numbers not listed)

Early‑stage executive role owning brand, growth marketing, and local store marketing for a sim‑racing entertainment startup. Perfect if you’re a hands‑on marketing leader who loves hospitality and gaming.

Employer: OptiSigns Inc.

Location: Houston, TX HQ (in‑office 4–5 days/week)

Type: Full‑time

Compensation: $75,000 base, $150,000+ OTE (uncapped)

Full‑cycle B2B SaaS role selling $30K–$60K+ ACV deals to mid‑market and enterprise. Strong fit if you’ve got 2–4 years of SaaS sales and want clear upside and a path to senior roles.

Employer: Checkmarx

Location: Houston, TX / TOLA region

Type: Full‑time

Compensation: Competitive 50/50 split with uncapped earnings (exact range not listed)

Enterprise software sales across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas for an AppSec leader. Great for seasoned closers with 5+ years selling software into large enterprises.

Employer: FlatironDragados

Location: Houston, TX (heavy travel 50–60%)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $120,000–$140,000

Lead complex proposal efforts for major construction projects—strategy, writing, compliance, and team coordination. Ideal if you have 8+ years in construction/engineering pursuits and love big bids.

Employer: 1898 & Co. (Burns & McDonnell)

Location: Houston, TX (also Austin/Dallas; ~50% travel)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Senior client‑facing role selling and shaping industrial cybersecurity and consulting work for utilities and critical infrastructure. Great for someone with 13+ years in consulting/energy/cyber.

Employer: Clayton Services (recruiting for client)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full‑time, direct hire

Compensation: $110,000–$120,000 base + 0.5%–1.5% commission + benefits

Hunter role opening data center and other industrial markets, selling technical/engineering services. Strong fit if you’ve sold into EPCs, GCs, or industrial/commercial clients.

Employer: Thrive

Location: Houston, TX (territory‑based, some travel)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Net‑new hunter role selling managed IT, cloud, AI, and cybersecurity services to mid‑market and enterprise. Best for experienced tech sellers who like complex, consultative deals.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $120,000–$150,000 base + discretionary bonus

BD and marketing support role for A&M’s Compensation & Benefits Tax practice—proposals, pitches, campaigns, and pursuit coordination. Great if you have 7+ years BD/marketing in professional services.

Employer: Travelers

Location: Houston, TX (with travel to agents/brokers)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $120,400–$198,700 base + performance incentives

Own a book of construction loss‑sensitive accounts, negotiate complex deals, and grow profitable business. Ideal for experienced underwriters who enjoy both analytics and relationship‑driven sales.

Employer: One new creation

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Not specified

Salary: Compensation based on position and experience

Entry‑level friendly role supporting brand messaging, events, and customer engagement. Good if you want hands‑on experience in communications and public‑facing campaigns.

Employer: Payflex Terminal

Location: Houston, TX (in‑person)

Type: Full‑time

Compensation: $35,000–$70,000/year base + uncapped commission, bonuses, benefits

Sell POS, merchant services, and business financing to local SMBs. Strong fit if you like B2B hunting, cold calling, and want multiple ways to earn more.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—Houston’s best sales and marketing roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.