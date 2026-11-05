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📣 Houston Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple $100K+ Opportunities
Houston’s sales and marketing scene is buzzing right now—lots of hunter roles, plenty of tech and B2B, and several six‑figure packages on the table.
Below are 20 hand‑picked roles across software, healthcare, construction, finance, and more.
Outside Sales Representative – Houston Metro
Employer: Clover (Fiserv)
Location: Houston, TX (field‑based)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Not listed
Face‑to‑face, 100% hunter role selling Clover POS into Restaurant Depot locations. Great fit if you love cold‑calling, closing small business owners, and being on the road around Houston.
Sales Operations Analyst III (Remote)
Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific
Location: Remote – open to 48 contiguous U.S. states (Houston‑based allowed)
Type: Full‑time
Salary (NY reference range): $75,800–$125,000 base + bonus
Analytics‑heavy role supporting sales comp plans, quotas, and reporting using Excel, PowerBI, and Xactly. Good for someone who likes numbers, sales strategy, and working from home.
General Manager (Sales‑Driven Studio Partner)
Employer: We Whiten
Location: Houston, TX (onsite studio)
Type: Full‑time
Compensation: $97K–$142K (base + uncapped commission + bonuses)
High‑ticket B2C closing role with no cold leads—run in‑person consults, sell whitening packages, and earn on performance. Strong fit if you’ve sold cars, gyms, solar, or other commission‑heavy services.
New Homes Sales Consultant (Montgomery County)
Employer: Coventry Homes / Dream Finders Homes
Location: Communities in Montgomery County / North Houston
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Uncapped commission, six‑figure potential (no base listed)
Sell new construction homes in growing communities with lots of inventory ready to go. Ideal if you have or can get a real estate license and like model‑home sales.
Account Manager – Refinery, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical
Employer: Pall Corporation (Danaher)
Location: Houston & South Houston (remote/field)
Type: Full‑time
Compensation: $100,000–$130,000 base + Sales Incentive Plan (target total $142,000–$185,000)
Technical sales role selling filtration and separation solutions into refineries and petrochemical plants. Great for engineers or industrial sales pros who like being in the field 75% of the time.
Strategic Account Executive
Employer: DoorDash
Location: Houston, TX (hybrid, some travel)
Type: Full‑time
Compensation (national): $26.10–$43.80/hr base; on‑target earnings $49.70–$73/hr (base + commission)
Full‑cycle inside sales closing higher‑value restaurant brands onto DoorDash. Good for B2B closers used to fast, transactional cycles and working a high‑activity pipeline.
Health Solutions Senior Account Executive
Employer: Aon
Location: Houston, TX (hybrid)
Type: Regular part‑time (with full benefits)
Salary: $195,000–$210,000 base + annual bonus eligibility
Senior client‑facing benefits consulting role leading large‑market health & benefits accounts. Strong fit if you have 10+ years in health/benefits and want a high‑impact, high‑comp role.
Outside Sales Representative – Plumbing
Employer: Cogent Analytics (for a 33‑year plumbing company)
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Not listed
Hunt new commercial and multifamily plumbing business, build major accounts, and work closely with operations. Ideal if you know plumbing/mechanical services and like relationship‑driven field sales.
Major Gifts Development Director – Office of Development
Employer: UTHealth Houston
Location: Houston, TX (Texas residency required)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Not listed; portfolio goal $2M/year
Front‑line fundraising role managing a major‑gifts portfolio for a top academic health center. Great for experienced fundraisers who enjoy donor visits, discovery work, and closing $50K+ gifts.
Vice President of Marketing
Employer: Velocity, Sim Racing Lounge
Location: Dallas or Houston, TX (flexible/hybrid)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Competitive + performance bonus (exact numbers not listed)
Early‑stage executive role owning brand, growth marketing, and local store marketing for a sim‑racing entertainment startup. Perfect if you’re a hands‑on marketing leader who loves hospitality and gaming.
Account Executive – SaaS Digital Signage
Employer: OptiSigns Inc.
Location: Houston, TX HQ (in‑office 4–5 days/week)
Type: Full‑time
Compensation: $75,000 base, $150,000+ OTE (uncapped)
Full‑cycle B2B SaaS role selling $30K–$60K+ ACV deals to mid‑market and enterprise. Strong fit if you’ve got 2–4 years of SaaS sales and want clear upside and a path to senior roles.
Enterprise Account Manager – TOLA
Employer: Checkmarx
Location: Houston, TX / TOLA region
Type: Full‑time
Compensation: Competitive 50/50 split with uncapped earnings (exact range not listed)
Enterprise software sales across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas for an AppSec leader. Great for seasoned closers with 5+ years selling software into large enterprises.
Senior Proposal Manager
Employer: FlatironDragados
Location: Houston, TX (heavy travel 50–60%)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $120,000–$140,000
Lead complex proposal efforts for major construction projects—strategy, writing, compliance, and team coordination. Ideal if you have 8+ years in construction/engineering pursuits and love big bids.
Security & Risk Consulting Client Engagement Director
Employer: 1898 & Co. (Burns & McDonnell)
Location: Houston, TX (also Austin/Dallas; ~50% travel)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Not listed
Senior client‑facing role selling and shaping industrial cybersecurity and consulting work for utilities and critical infrastructure. Great for someone with 13+ years in consulting/energy/cyber.
Business Development Manager – New Markets
Employer: Clayton Services (recruiting for client)
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full‑time, direct hire
Compensation: $110,000–$120,000 base + 0.5%–1.5% commission + benefits
Hunter role opening data center and other industrial markets, selling technical/engineering services. Strong fit if you’ve sold into EPCs, GCs, or industrial/commercial clients.
Client Business Executive
Employer: Thrive
Location: Houston, TX (territory‑based, some travel)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: Not listed
Net‑new hunter role selling managed IT, cloud, AI, and cybersecurity services to mid‑market and enterprise. Best for experienced tech sellers who like complex, consultative deals.
Manager, Business Development (Compensation & Benefits Tax)
Employer: Alvarez & Marsal
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $120,000–$150,000 base + discretionary bonus
BD and marketing support role for A&M’s Compensation & Benefits Tax practice—proposals, pitches, campaigns, and pursuit coordination. Great if you have 7+ years BD/marketing in professional services.
Account Executive Officer / Senior Underwriter – Construction Loss Sensitive
Employer: Travelers
Location: Houston, TX (with travel to agents/brokers)
Type: Full‑time
Salary: $120,400–$198,700 base + performance incentives
Own a book of construction loss‑sensitive accounts, negotiate complex deals, and grow profitable business. Ideal for experienced underwriters who enjoy both analytics and relationship‑driven sales.
Communications Assistant – Immediate Start
Employer: One new creation
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Not specified
Salary: Compensation based on position and experience
Entry‑level friendly role supporting brand messaging, events, and customer engagement. Good if you want hands‑on experience in communications and public‑facing campaigns.
B2B Sales Representative – Base + Uncapped Commission + Bonuses
Employer: Payflex Terminal
Location: Houston, TX (in‑person)
Type: Full‑time
Compensation: $35,000–$70,000/year base + uncapped commission, bonuses, benefits
Sell POS, merchant services, and business financing to local SMBs. Strong fit if you like B2B hunting, cold calling, and want multiple ways to earn more.
If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply while it’s fresh—Houston’s best sales and marketing roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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