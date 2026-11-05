🚔 Houston Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings & Night Shifts

Houston’s safety and security scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level guard work to senior leadership in hospital public safety. Here are several solid roles if you like keeping people and places safe.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time (Flex schedule)

Salary: Not listed

This flex officer role lets you pick up shifts across different sites like healthcare, education, and finance using a shift-pickup app. Good fit if you want variety, no prior security experience is required, and you’ll get benefits like medical, dental, vision, disability, and retirement plans.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Unarmed patrol role at a manufacturing/industrial site, focused on walking/vehicle patrols, watching entry points, and writing incident reports. Great if you like steady overnight hours, want paid training, and access to extra shifts plus health and retirement benefits.

Employer: Oracle

Location: Houston, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $24.00 per hour

You’ll watch hot work and confined spaces to prevent fires and spot hazards, keeping gear like fire extinguishers ready and staying in constant communication with the crew. Good for someone who can stay alert and wants strong benefits like health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and possible relocation help.

Employer: Harris Health

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, leadership

Salary: Not listed

Senior role leading enterprise security and public safety for Harris Health’s hospitals and clinics, including workplace safety, emergency prep, and security technology. Best for someone with 10+ years in security/healthcare and 7+ years in healthcare security management who wants to shape system-wide safety strategy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—public safety roles in Houston open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.