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🏭 Houston Manufacturing: Multiple Openings From $15–$150K+
Houston’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and a lot of them are hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this week has some solid options.
Maintenance Mechanic – Nights
Employer: Reyes Beverage Group
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, night shift
Salary: Not listed
Work on production equipment, do changeovers, and handle preventive maintenance in a beverage facility. Good fit if you have a high school diploma and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement).
Production Associate – Heat Seal Operator
Employer: Cintas
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, 1st shift
Salary: Not listed
Run an industrial heat-sealing machine to apply name tags and barcodes to uniforms in a fast-paced plant. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, PTO, and clear training and advancement paths.
Assembly Technician I
Employer: Gilmore
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Assemble and test valves and repair kits, then prep them for shipment. Great for someone with manufacturing/assembly experience who likes detailed work and can handle an active, sometimes outdoor environment.
Manufacturing Engineer – Crane Systems
Employer: Konecranes (via PandoLogic)
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support fabrication and assembly of custom overhead cranes, improve processes, and lead lean projects. Ideal for degreed engineers with 3+ years’ experience in heavy/industrial manufacturing; strong benefits, vacation, sick leave, and 10 paid holidays.
Manufacturing Manager
Employer: Continuum Solutions
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead electrical and mechanical assembly operations, manage supervisors and production staff, and drive safety, quality, and KPIs. Best for leaders with 7+ years in manufacturing and 3+ years in management.
Maintenance Technician (3p–1a)
Employer: Clevanoo LLC
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: Not listed
Maintain and repair production and facility equipment on an afternoon/evening shift. Hands-on role for techs with industrial maintenance, 480V conduit, hydraulics, welding, and HVAC exposure.
Melt Shop Area Manager
Employer: Rocky Mountain Steel Mills (CF&I Steel, L.P.)
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000 – $150,000/year
Run melt shop operations (EAF, LRF, VTD), lead union teams, and own safety, quality, and cost in a steel environment. Great for candidates with 5+ years in heavy manufacturing and melt shop leadership.
Equipment & Maintenance Manager
Employer: Sanmina
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead plant-wide maintenance and reliability for advanced automated equipment, including PLC-driven systems and high-vacuum processes. Suited for folks with 5+ years in maintenance engineering/management and strong mechanical/electrical skills.
Packer
Employer: Vallourec USA Corporation
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time (in person)
Salary: $16.00 – $21.00/hour, ~41 hrs/week
Pack and prepare industrial products for shipment, inspect items, and keep the area organized. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and possible relocation help.
Production Lead
Employer: Summit Staffing Inc
Location: Northwest Houston, TX 77064
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 6:00 AM–2:30 PM
Salary: $20.00/hour, ~40 hrs/week
Supervise a small production team, keep schedules on track, and support packaging/manufacturing work. Good step up if you have 3–5 years production experience and 2–3 years as a lead.
Warehouse Associate
Employer: Hitek
Location: Houston, TX 77081 (must live within 20 minutes)
Type: Full-time, day shift preferred
Salary: $15.00 – $16.00/hour
Pick, pack, and ship orders while keeping inventory and storage areas organized. Great for someone with 2+ years warehouse experience who wants steady hours and growth potential.
Machine Operator
Employer: VMC Group
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $16.00 – $20.00/hour, 40+ hrs/week
Set up and run industrial machines, monitor quality, and do basic maintenance. Good fit if you have manufacturing experience, can read technical info, and can lift 50+ lbs.
Fiberglass Laminator
Employer: Andronaco Industries
Location: Houston, TX 77053
Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 7:00 AM–5:30 PM
Salary: From $18.50/hour, 40+ hrs/week
Use hand tools and resins to laminate fiberglass parts in a shop setting. Requires prior fiberglass experience; offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.
Packer / Drummer
Employer: Fiesta Mart
Location: Houston, TX
Type: In-person, ~35 hrs/week
Salary: $16.00 – $22.00/hour
Pack and organize products, move materials, and prep items for storage or distribution. Good for candidates with some packing/warehouse experience and an eye for detail.
Sitdown & Standup Forklift Operator
Employer: Creative Employment Solutions
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, 1st/2nd/3rd shifts
Salary: $17.00 – $19.00/hour
Operate both sit-down and stand-up forklifts, handle shipping/receiving, and keep inventory organized. Great if you already have forklift and warehouse experience and want shift options.
Manufacturing Warehouse Opportunities – Multiple Roles
Employer: VMC Group
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: $16.00 – $20.00/hour, 40+ hrs/week
Openings include Drill Press Operator, Final Assembly, Material Handler, Band Saw Operator, Bench Welder, Robotic Welder, Machine Operator, and Powder Coat Painter. Solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, life insurance) and steady shop work.
Manufacturing Warehouse Opportunities – Multiple Roles
Employer: VMC Group
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (same roles as above)
Same set of warehouse/manufacturing roles as the Indeed posting, with added detail on generous time off, 12 paid holidays, wellness program, and professional development. Be sure to note which position you want when you apply.
Production Manager
Employer: Equipment Management Services, LLC
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: Not listed
Oversee shop production, manage staffing and schedules, and drive first-pass quality on modification jobs. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in production management and experience with lean/continuous improvement.
CNC HBM Machinist – Nights
Employer: NOV – Rig Technologies
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, night shift
Salary: Not listed
Run CNC mills/lathes, perform setups and first-article inspections, and keep tight tolerances on oil & gas components. Comes with strong benefits: 401(k) with match, medical from day one, 3 weeks’ vacation, and up to 11 paid holidays.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Houston manufacturing roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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