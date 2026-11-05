🏭 Houston Manufacturing: Multiple Openings From $15–$150K+

Houston’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and a lot of them are hiring. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Reyes Beverage Group

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, night shift

Salary: Not listed

Work on production equipment, do changeovers, and handle preventive maintenance in a beverage facility. Good fit if you have a high school diploma and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement).

Employer: Cintas

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Run an industrial heat-sealing machine to apply name tags and barcodes to uniforms in a fast-paced plant. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, PTO, and clear training and advancement paths.

Employer: Gilmore

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Assemble and test valves and repair kits, then prep them for shipment. Great for someone with manufacturing/assembly experience who likes detailed work and can handle an active, sometimes outdoor environment.

Employer: Konecranes (via PandoLogic)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support fabrication and assembly of custom overhead cranes, improve processes, and lead lean projects. Ideal for degreed engineers with 3+ years’ experience in heavy/industrial manufacturing; strong benefits, vacation, sick leave, and 10 paid holidays.

Employer: Continuum Solutions

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead electrical and mechanical assembly operations, manage supervisors and production staff, and drive safety, quality, and KPIs. Best for leaders with 7+ years in manufacturing and 3+ years in management.

Employer: Clevanoo LLC

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Maintain and repair production and facility equipment on an afternoon/evening shift. Hands-on role for techs with industrial maintenance, 480V conduit, hydraulics, welding, and HVAC exposure.

Employer: Rocky Mountain Steel Mills (CF&I Steel, L.P.)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $150,000/year

Run melt shop operations (EAF, LRF, VTD), lead union teams, and own safety, quality, and cost in a steel environment. Great for candidates with 5+ years in heavy manufacturing and melt shop leadership.

Employer: Sanmina

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead plant-wide maintenance and reliability for advanced automated equipment, including PLC-driven systems and high-vacuum processes. Suited for folks with 5+ years in maintenance engineering/management and strong mechanical/electrical skills.

Employer: Vallourec USA Corporation

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time (in person)

Salary: $16.00 – $21.00/hour, ~41 hrs/week

Pack and prepare industrial products for shipment, inspect items, and keep the area organized. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and possible relocation help.

Employer: Summit Staffing Inc

Location: Northwest Houston, TX 77064

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 6:00 AM–2:30 PM

Salary: $20.00/hour, ~40 hrs/week

Supervise a small production team, keep schedules on track, and support packaging/manufacturing work. Good step up if you have 3–5 years production experience and 2–3 years as a lead.

Employer: Hitek

Location: Houston, TX 77081 (must live within 20 minutes)

Type: Full-time, day shift preferred

Salary: $15.00 – $16.00/hour

Pick, pack, and ship orders while keeping inventory and storage areas organized. Great for someone with 2+ years warehouse experience who wants steady hours and growth potential.

Employer: VMC Group

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00 – $20.00/hour, 40+ hrs/week

Set up and run industrial machines, monitor quality, and do basic maintenance. Good fit if you have manufacturing experience, can read technical info, and can lift 50+ lbs.

Employer: Andronaco Industries

Location: Houston, TX 77053

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 7:00 AM–5:30 PM

Salary: From $18.50/hour, 40+ hrs/week

Use hand tools and resins to laminate fiberglass parts in a shop setting. Requires prior fiberglass experience; offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

Employer: Fiesta Mart

Location: Houston, TX

Type: In-person, ~35 hrs/week

Salary: $16.00 – $22.00/hour

Pack and organize products, move materials, and prep items for storage or distribution. Good for candidates with some packing/warehouse experience and an eye for detail.

Employer: Creative Employment Solutions

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, 1st/2nd/3rd shifts

Salary: $17.00 – $19.00/hour

Operate both sit-down and stand-up forklifts, handle shipping/receiving, and keep inventory organized. Great if you already have forklift and warehouse experience and want shift options.

Employer: VMC Group

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00 – $20.00/hour, 40+ hrs/week

Openings include Drill Press Operator, Final Assembly, Material Handler, Band Saw Operator, Bench Welder, Robotic Welder, Machine Operator, and Powder Coat Painter. Solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, life insurance) and steady shop work.

Employer: VMC Group

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (same roles as above)

Same set of warehouse/manufacturing roles as the Indeed posting, with added detail on generous time off, 12 paid holidays, wellness program, and professional development. Be sure to note which position you want when you apply.

Employer: Equipment Management Services, LLC

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Oversee shop production, manage staffing and schedules, and drive first-pass quality on modification jobs. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in production management and experience with lean/continuous improvement.

Employer: NOV – Rig Technologies

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, night shift

Salary: Not listed

Run CNC mills/lathes, perform setups and first-article inspections, and keep tight tolerances on oil & gas components. Comes with strong benefits: 401(k) with match, medical from day one, 3 weeks’ vacation, and up to 11 paid holidays.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Houston manufacturing roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.