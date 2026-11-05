🧑‍💼 Houston HR Careers: Multiple Leadership & Talent Roles Open

Houston’s HR scene is busy right now, especially in industrial, consulting, and public-sector roles. If you’ve got people skills and love building systems, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: EPIC Piping (United Weld Holdings)

Location: Houston, TX (multi-site, ~25% travel)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Strategic recruiting role, not just posting jobs. You’ll own full-cycle hiring for skilled trades and salaried roles, build pipelines, design TA processes from the ground up, and partner closely with operations and HR. Strong fit if you have 5+ years recruiting in manufacturing/industrial/construction and enjoy high-volume, multi-site hiring.

Employer: Fluor Corporation

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $92,000 – $171,000 (final pay depends on experience and other factors)

Lead Industrial Relations for major projects and functional areas at a global engineering and construction firm. You’ll manage labor market analysis, labor posture, contract negotiations, and employee relations, while guiding a team of IR specialists. Ideal if you have 8+ years related experience and want a mix of strategy, labor relations, and people leadership.

Employer: Alvarez & Marsal

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $130,000 – $175,000 + discretionary bonus

High-impact consulting role focused on executive compensation strategy and design. You’ll lead client projects on incentive plans, equity, deferred comp, and tax-heavy issues (Sections 83, 162(m), 280G, 409A), and manage teams day-to-day. Great for someone with 7+ years experience who enjoys analytics, client-facing work, and complex comp modeling.

Employer: SPG Consulting

Location: Houston, TX (On-site)

Type: Regular, Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on generalist leadership role covering HR operations, multi-state payroll, benefits, compliance, and employee relations. You’ll run full-cycle recruiting, performance management, and engagement initiatives while advising leadership. Best for someone with 5+ years progressive HR experience (2+ in management) and strong HRIS skills.

Employer: Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, Executive

Salary: Not listed

Top HR seat for a major public office, tasked with building a modern HR function from the ground up. You’ll set workforce strategy, lead culture and engagement efforts, oversee talent, performance, compensation, and HR infrastructure, and sit on the Senior Leadership Team. A strong match if you have 10+ years HR leadership and experience transforming HR in complex organizations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.