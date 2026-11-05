🏥 Houston Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Great Pay

Houston’s medical scene is booming, from the Texas Medical Center to neighborhood clinics. Here are several solid healthcare roles hiring now in and around Houston, TX.

Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.

Location: Houston, TX (travel across Texas)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125k – $175k base, up to $150k – $200k total comp

Work with seniors in skilled nursing and long‑term care, managing asthma, COPD, pneumonia, and other pulmonary conditions. Role is very mobile (local travel required), with strong benefits, sign‑on bonus, PTO, malpractice coverage, and 401(k).

Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform routine and complex neurodiagnostic studies (EEG, long‑term monitoring, evoked potentials or sleep studies) and help coach junior techs. Great fit if you’re a Registered EEG/Polysomnographic Tech with 2+ years’ experience who wants a top‑ranked pediatric hospital.

Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the role above but focused on evoked potentials, ideal if you have EP registry/experience. You’ll handle advanced neurodiagnostic testing and mentor others in a large, well‑respected children’s system.

Employer: VCA Animal Hospitals

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary (CO reference range): $115k – $165k+ (actual pay varies by location/experience)

Ongoing hiring for DVMs who want strong medical support, CE, and mentorship (new grads welcome). If you love pets and want big‑network benefits plus local‑clinic feel, this is worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50 – $25.00/hour

Front‑line retail pharmacy role helping fill prescriptions, manage inventory, and support immunizations (where allowed). Comes with structured training, clear SOPs, and a full benefits package.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a large multispecialty group)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, outpatient only

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth helps negotiate)

Clinic schedule Mon–Fri, 8–5 with 1-in-4 Saturdays and about 16 patients/day. Health‑system employed with academic affiliation; CompHealth supports with interview coordination, licensing help, and contract negotiation.

Employer: HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood

Location: Kingwood (Greater Houston), TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run MRI exams, position patients, and monitor equipment in a 420+ bed acute care hospital. Requires accredited MRI program plus ARRT (MR) or ARMRIT and AHA BLS, with strong HCA benefits and education support.

Employer: Elevate ENT Partners

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $27.00 – $32.00/hour

Support a busy otolaryngology practice: histories, diagnostics, procedures, and charting with modern ENT tech. Comes with health, dental, life insurance and 401(k), plus growth in a specialty setting.

Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Screen patients and families for biopsychosocial risk and help shape intervention programs tied to care, education, and research. Good match for someone with a behavioral health background who wants impact in pediatrics.

Employer: Mia Orthodontics

Location: Houston, TX 77098

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: $20.00 – $28.00/hour

Hands‑on ortho role doing bonding/debonding, adjustments, scans, and X‑rays in a modern, tech‑forward practice. Requires 2+ years ortho experience and Texas RDA, with PTO, bonuses, and growth potential.

Employer: KUVIS Dental

Location: Cypress, TX (Greater Houston)

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00/hour

Lead treatment coordination in a general dental office using Dentrix and QuickBooks. You’ll handle scheduling, insurance verification, claims, and payments, with dental insurance and PTO for full‑time staff.

Employer: Life Savers Emergency Room

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $44,000 – $48,000/year

Supervise and schedule MAs for a 24/7 ER, oversee training, vitals/EKGs/lab workflows, and front‑desk coordination. Great for a CMA/RMA with 3–5+ years’ experience and prior leadership in ER or urgent care.

Employer: Harris Health

Location: Houston, TX (JPC/Intake)

Type: Full-time, nights

Bonus: $25,000 retention bonus

Provide nursing care in a correctional health setting within the Harris Health system. Requires at least 1 year RN experience and Texas license; offers Magnet‑level nursing environment and strong public‑health mission.

Employer: Ethos Veterinary Health / Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, 3×12s, 6pm–6:30am

Pay:

Non‑credentialed: $19 – $30/hour

LVT/CVT/RVT: $21 – $34/hour

VTS: $35 – $40/hour

Plus sign‑on bonus and overnight/weekend differentials. High‑acuity emergency/ICU role with strong CE, 401(k) match, and full benefits.

Employer: UTHealth Houston, McGovern Medical School

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time faculty

Salary: Not listed

Academic nuclear medicine role covering PET/CT, PET/MRI, SPECT/CT and radiopharmaceutical therapies across multiple major hospitals. Ideal for ABR or ABNM‑certified physicians interested in clinical work, teaching, and research.

Employer: Houston Methodist Specialty Physician Group

Location: The Woodlands (Greater Houston), TX

Type: Full-time, non‑exempt

Salary: Not listed

Perform both echo and vascular studies and help with vitals, EKGs, and basic admin tasks. Requires BLS and RVT/RVS/VS certification, with at least 3 years combined echo/vascular experience.

Employer: HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

Location: Cypress, TX (Greater Houston)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with cardiac rehab patients in inpatient and outpatient settings—monitoring exercise, teaching lifestyle changes, and managing risk factors. Requires a Bachelor’s in Exercise Physiology/Exercise Science and 1+ year cardiac rehab experience, plus ACLS and BLS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several similar openings in Houston.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.