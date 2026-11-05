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🏥 Houston Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Great Pay
Houston’s medical scene is booming, from the Texas Medical Center to neighborhood clinics. Here are several solid healthcare roles hiring now in and around Houston, TX.
Pulmonary Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant
Employer: The MedElite Group / Infinite Medical P.C.
Location: Houston, TX (travel across Texas)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $125k – $175k base, up to $150k – $200k total comp
Work with seniors in skilled nursing and long‑term care, managing asthma, COPD, pneumonia, and other pulmonary conditions. Role is very mobile (local travel required), with strong benefits, sign‑on bonus, PTO, malpractice coverage, and 401(k).
Electroneurodiagnostic-EEG Technologist, Senior
Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Perform routine and complex neurodiagnostic studies (EEG, long‑term monitoring, evoked potentials or sleep studies) and help coach junior techs. Great fit if you’re a Registered EEG/Polysomnographic Tech with 2+ years’ experience who wants a top‑ranked pediatric hospital.
Electroneurodiagnostic-EEG Technologist, Senior (Evoked Potentials)
Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Similar to the role above but focused on evoked potentials, ideal if you have EP registry/experience. You’ll handle advanced neurodiagnostic testing and mentor others in a large, well‑respected children’s system.
Veterinarian
Employer: VCA Animal Hospitals
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary (CO reference range): $115k – $165k+ (actual pay varies by location/experience)
Ongoing hiring for DVMs who want strong medical support, CE, and mentorship (new grads welcome). If you love pets and want big‑network benefits plus local‑clinic feel, this is worth a look.
Pharmacy Technician
Employer: CVS Health
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Pay: $16.50 – $25.00/hour
Front‑line retail pharmacy role helping fill prescriptions, manage inventory, and support immunizations (where allowed). Comes with structured training, clear SOPs, and a full benefits package.
Physician – Family Practice
Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a large multispecialty group)
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, outpatient only
Salary: Not listed (CompHealth helps negotiate)
Clinic schedule Mon–Fri, 8–5 with 1-in-4 Saturdays and about 16 patients/day. Health‑system employed with academic affiliation; CompHealth supports with interview coordination, licensing help, and contract negotiation.
MRI Technologist
Employer: HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Location: Kingwood (Greater Houston), TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run MRI exams, position patients, and monitor equipment in a 420+ bed acute care hospital. Requires accredited MRI program plus ARRT (MR) or ARMRIT and AHA BLS, with strong HCA benefits and education support.
Medical Assistant – Full Time (ENT)
Employer: Elevate ENT Partners
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, in person
Pay: $27.00 – $32.00/hour
Support a busy otolaryngology practice: histories, diagnostics, procedures, and charting with modern ENT tech. Comes with health, dental, life insurance and 401(k), plus growth in a specialty setting.
Psychosocial Coordinator
Employer: Texas Children’s Hospital
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Screen patients and families for biopsychosocial risk and help shape intervention programs tied to care, education, and research. Good match for someone with a behavioral health background who wants impact in pediatrics.
Orthodontic Dental Assistant (Part-Time)
Employer: Mia Orthodontics
Location: Houston, TX 77098
Type: Part-time, in person
Pay: $20.00 – $28.00/hour
Hands‑on ortho role doing bonding/debonding, adjustments, scans, and X‑rays in a modern, tech‑forward practice. Requires 2+ years ortho experience and Texas RDA, with PTO, bonuses, and growth potential.
Dental Front Office / Treatment Coordinator
Employer: KUVIS Dental
Location: Cypress, TX (Greater Houston)
Type: Full-time, in person
Pay: $25.00 – $30.00/hour
Lead treatment coordination in a general dental office using Dentrix and QuickBooks. You’ll handle scheduling, insurance verification, claims, and payments, with dental insurance and PTO for full‑time staff.
Emergency Room Medical Assistant Manager
Employer: Life Savers Emergency Room
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, in person
Pay: $44,000 – $48,000/year
Supervise and schedule MAs for a 24/7 ER, oversee training, vitals/EKGs/lab workflows, and front‑desk coordination. Great for a CMA/RMA with 3–5+ years’ experience and prior leadership in ER or urgent care.
Registered Nurse – Correctional Health (Nights, $25k Retention Bonus)
Employer: Harris Health
Location: Houston, TX (JPC/Intake)
Type: Full-time, nights
Bonus: $25,000 retention bonus
Provide nursing care in a correctional health setting within the Harris Health system. Requires at least 1 year RN experience and Texas license; offers Magnet‑level nursing environment and strong public‑health mission.
Veterinary Technician – Critical Care (Overnight)
Employer: Ethos Veterinary Health / Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, 3×12s, 6pm–6:30am
Pay:
- Non‑credentialed: $19 – $30/hour
- LVT/CVT/RVT: $21 – $34/hour
- VTS: $35 – $40/hour
Plus sign‑on bonus and overnight/weekend differentials. High‑acuity emergency/ICU role with strong CE, 401(k) match, and full benefits.
Assistant/Associate/Full Professor – Nuclear Medicine
Employer: UTHealth Houston, McGovern Medical School
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time faculty
Salary: Not listed
Academic nuclear medicine role covering PET/CT, PET/MRI, SPECT/CT and radiopharmaceutical therapies across multiple major hospitals. Ideal for ABR or ABNM‑certified physicians interested in clinical work, teaching, and research.
Echo/Vascular Sonographer (The Woodlands)
Employer: Houston Methodist Specialty Physician Group
Location: The Woodlands (Greater Houston), TX
Type: Full-time, non‑exempt
Salary: Not listed
Perform both echo and vascular studies and help with vitals, EKGs, and basic admin tasks. Requires BLS and RVT/RVS/VS certification, with at least 3 years combined echo/vascular experience.
Cardiac Rehab Therapist (Exercise Physiologist)
Employer: HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Location: Cypress, TX (Greater Houston)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work with cardiac rehab patients in inpatient and outpatient settings—monitoring exercise, teaching lifestyle changes, and managing risk factors. Requires a Bachelor’s in Exercise Physiology/Exercise Science and 1+ year cardiac rehab experience, plus ACLS and BLS.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several similar openings in Houston.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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