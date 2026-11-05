🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Houston

Houston’s food scene is booming, and so are front-of-house and back-of-house jobs. Here are several solid options, from entry-level to management, all in Houston and nearby Cypress/Humble.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 8402 Fairbanks N Houston Rd, Houston, TX 77064

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead daily restaurant operations, coach team members, and keep guests happy in a busy convenience/restaurant setting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation, holidays at time-and-a-half, tuition reimbursement, stock purchase plan, and meal discounts.

Employer: Landry’s

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Not specified (restaurant role)

Not specified (restaurant role) Pay: Not listed (non-tipped role)

Cook in a fast-paced, guest-focused restaurant with structured training, flexible schedules, employee discounts on dining/retail/hotels, PTO or sick leave (location-based), and growth paths. Ideal if you have 1+ year line cook experience and love a busy kitchen.

Domino’s Assistant Manager Roles (Multiple Locations)

Grow into restaurant leadership with training, benefits, and food discounts. All require age 18+ and comfort in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Domino’s Team USA

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly + benefits (exact not listed)

Oversee costs, inventory, cash, and customer service on shift. Includes benefits package, career growth, and strong menu discounts.

Employer: Domino’s Team USA

Location: Cypress, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly + benefits (exact not listed)

Similar duties with a broader AGM scope, helping run the store, develop staff, and hit performance goals.

Employer: Domino’s Team USA

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role where you run the shift, manage costs, staffing, and customer service, with clear advancement paths up to GM or franchisee.

Employer: Domino’s Team USA

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly + benefits (exact not listed)

Focus on operations, team development, and food safety, with training and benefits highlighted.

Employer: Domino’s Team USA

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly + benefits (exact not listed)

Busy Galleria-area store; great if you want steady traffic, leadership experience, and strong brand training.

Employer: Glamour Curl Salon & Spa

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Part-time / Apprenticeship

Pay: $12–$15/hour

Support stylists in a luxury full-service spa—shampoo, assist with treatments, keep the salon tidy, and help with client check-in/out. Offers on-the-job training, flexible schedule, paid training, continuing education credits, employee discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

General back-of-house role helping with food prep, running food, bussing, and cleaning. Great if you’re dependable, can lift safely, and want to build broad restaurant experience; POS experience (Aloha/Micros) is a plus.

Employer: Erickson Senior Living – Eagle’s Trace

Location: West Houston, TX

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $11.45/hour, commensurate with experience

Daytime/early evening hours (most shifts end by 9pm) greeting residents, managing the wait list, and keeping the front of house tidy. Offers PTO, 401(k) with 3% match, food discounts, onsite medical centers, scholarships, and education assistance.

Employer: Atlantis

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Hours vary (4–40 hrs/week)

Hours vary (4–40 hrs/week) Pay: $10/hour

Clear and reset tables, wash dishes, take out trash, and keep the restaurant and lounge clean. Good fit if you’re reliable, okay with evenings/weekends, and want flexible scheduling and growth potential.

Employer: Hilton Americas-Houston

Location: Downtown Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work in a high-volume, upscale hotel pastry kitchen creating desserts for restaurants and large events. Hilton offers Go Hilton travel discounts, stock purchase program, paid parental leave, strong health benefits, PTO, mental health resources, and retirement plans.

Employer: Slick Willie’s Family Pool Hall

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $2.13/hour plus tips

Serve food and drinks in a casual pool-hall setting, keep tables clean, and handle payments. No experience needed—they’ll train; requires TABC and Texas Food Handler, and offers employee discounts, flexible schedules, and paid training.

Employer: BNP Hotels

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Night/overnight (hotel)

Night/overnight (hotel) Pay: Not listed

Overnight role balancing the hotel’s books, running nightly reports, and acting as Manager-on-Duty. Requires 1–2 years hotel night audit experience, strong computer/math skills, and flexibility for night/overnight shifts.

Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Listed as Internship

Listed as Pay: Not listed

Handle hotel linens from sorting to folding and stocking, while keeping machines and work areas clean. No prior experience required; you’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, and supporting the housekeeping team.

Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Listed as Internship

Listed as Pay: Not listed

Lead room attendants and housepersons, inspect rooms and corridors, and handle guest requests. Needs 6+ months supervisory or 1 year housekeeping experience, and offers health insurance, PTO, 401(k), room and F&B discounts.

Employer: Sodexo

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, weekdays – morning shifts

Pay: $15/hour

Prepare hot and cold foods for a school kitchen with daytime weekday hours only. Includes benefits, holidays, PTO, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and training with a large food-service company.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)

Location: 21505 Aldine Westfield Rd, Humble, TX 77338

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run a full Burger King restaurant (10–45 employees), owning sales, profit, staffing, and guest satisfaction. Requires 1–2 years restaurant management, and offers access to scholarships, emergency fund, wellness and discount programs, and more.

McDonald’s General Manager Roles (Multiple Postings)

Lead a high-volume McDonald’s with strong corporate training and benefits. Both postings describe the same type of role at different franchise locations.

Employer: Independent McDonald’s Franchisee

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Oversee restaurant performance, department managers, hiring, and training. Benefits may include paid vacation, holidays, tuition assistance, medical/dental/vision, disability and life insurance, and retirement options (per posting, for corporate-owned; details vary by franchise).

Employer: Independent McDonald’s Franchisee

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Same role description: run the restaurant to McDonald’s standards of Quality, Service, and Cleanliness, lead department and shift managers, and grow your career with training and education programs.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh. Houston hospitality moves fast, and the best shifts go first.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.