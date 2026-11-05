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🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Houston
Houston’s food scene is booming, and so are front-of-house and back-of-house jobs. Here are several solid options, from entry-level to management, all in Houston and nearby Cypress/Humble.
Assistant Manager Restaurant – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 8402 Fairbanks N Houston Rd, Houston, TX 77064
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead daily restaurant operations, coach team members, and keep guests happy in a busy convenience/restaurant setting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation, holidays at time-and-a-half, tuition reimbursement, stock purchase plan, and meal discounts.
Line Cook – Landry’s
- Employer: Landry’s
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Not specified (restaurant role)
- Pay: Not listed (non-tipped role)
Cook in a fast-paced, guest-focused restaurant with structured training, flexible schedules, employee discounts on dining/retail/hotels, PTO or sick leave (location-based), and growth paths. Ideal if you have 1+ year line cook experience and love a busy kitchen.
Domino’s Assistant Manager Roles (Multiple Locations)
Grow into restaurant leadership with training, benefits, and food discounts. All require age 18+ and comfort in a fast-paced environment.
Assistant Manager – 54 E Crosstimbers St
- Employer: Domino’s Team USA
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive hourly + benefits (exact not listed)
Oversee costs, inventory, cash, and customer service on shift. Includes benefits package, career growth, and strong menu discounts.
Assistant General Manager – 15201 Mason Rd
- Employer: Domino’s Team USA
- Location: Cypress, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive hourly + benefits (exact not listed)
Similar duties with a broader AGM scope, helping run the store, develop staff, and hit performance goals.
Assistant Manager – 3607 Old Spanish Trail
- Employer: Domino’s Team USA
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on leadership role where you run the shift, manage costs, staffing, and customer service, with clear advancement paths up to GM or franchisee.
Assistant Manager – 3209 Houston Ave (Competitive Benefits)
- Employer: Domino’s Team USA
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive hourly + benefits (exact not listed)
Focus on operations, team development, and food safety, with training and benefits highlighted.
Assistant Manager – 5757 Westheimer Rd (Competitive Benefits)
- Employer: Domino’s Team USA
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive hourly + benefits (exact not listed)
Busy Galleria-area store; great if you want steady traffic, leadership experience, and strong brand training.
Hair Stylist Assistant
- Employer: Glamour Curl Salon & Spa
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Part-time / Apprenticeship
- Pay: $12–$15/hour
Support stylists in a luxury full-service spa—shampoo, assist with treatments, keep the salon tidy, and help with client check-in/out. Offers on-the-job training, flexible schedule, paid training, continuing education credits, employee discounts, and growth opportunities.
Kitchen Staff
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
General back-of-house role helping with food prep, running food, bussing, and cleaning. Great if you’re dependable, can lift safely, and want to build broad restaurant experience; POS experience (Aloha/Micros) is a plus.
Host / Hostess
- Employer: Erickson Senior Living – Eagle’s Trace
- Location: West Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $11.45/hour, commensurate with experience
Daytime/early evening hours (most shifts end by 9pm) greeting residents, managing the wait list, and keeping the front of house tidy. Offers PTO, 401(k) with 3% match, food discounts, onsite medical centers, scholarships, and education assistance.
Busser
- Employer: Atlantis
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Hours vary (4–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $10/hour
Clear and reset tables, wash dishes, take out trash, and keep the restaurant and lounge clean. Good fit if you’re reliable, okay with evenings/weekends, and want flexible scheduling and growth potential.
Pastry Cook Specialist – Hilton Americas-Houston
- Employer: Hilton Americas-Houston
- Location: Downtown Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Work in a high-volume, upscale hotel pastry kitchen creating desserts for restaurants and large events. Hilton offers Go Hilton travel discounts, stock purchase program, paid parental leave, strong health benefits, PTO, mental health resources, and retirement plans.
Server
- Employer: Slick Willie’s Family Pool Hall
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $2.13/hour plus tips
Serve food and drinks in a casual pool-hall setting, keep tables clean, and handle payments. No experience needed—they’ll train; requires TABC and Texas Food Handler, and offers employee discounts, flexible schedules, and paid training.
Night Auditor – City Express by Marriott
- Employer: BNP Hotels
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Night/overnight (hotel)
- Pay: Not listed
Overnight role balancing the hotel’s books, running nightly reports, and acting as Manager-on-Duty. Requires 1–2 years hotel night audit experience, strong computer/math skills, and flexibility for night/overnight shifts.
Laundry Attendant
- Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Listed as Internship
- Pay: Not listed
Handle hotel linens from sorting to folding and stocking, while keeping machines and work areas clean. No prior experience required; you’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, and supporting the housekeeping team.
Housekeeping Supervisor
- Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Listed as Internship
- Pay: Not listed
Lead room attendants and housepersons, inspect rooms and corridors, and handle guest requests. Needs 6+ months supervisory or 1 year housekeeping experience, and offers health insurance, PTO, 401(k), room and F&B discounts.
Cook – YES Prep Central Kitchen
- Employer: Sodexo
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time, weekdays – morning shifts
- Pay: $15/hour
Prepare hot and cold foods for a school kitchen with daytime weekday hours only. Includes benefits, holidays, PTO, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and training with a large food-service company.
General Manager – Burger King
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)
- Location: 21505 Aldine Westfield Rd, Humble, TX 77338
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Run a full Burger King restaurant (10–45 employees), owning sales, profit, staffing, and guest satisfaction. Requires 1–2 years restaurant management, and offers access to scholarships, emergency fund, wellness and discount programs, and more.
McDonald’s General Manager Roles (Multiple Postings)
Lead a high-volume McDonald’s with strong corporate training and benefits. Both postings describe the same type of role at different franchise locations.
General Manager – McDonald’s (Posting 1)
- Employer: Independent McDonald’s Franchisee
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Oversee restaurant performance, department managers, hiring, and training. Benefits may include paid vacation, holidays, tuition assistance, medical/dental/vision, disability and life insurance, and retirement options (per posting, for corporate-owned; details vary by franchise).
General Manager – McDonald’s (Posting 2)
- Employer: Independent McDonald’s Franchisee
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Same role description: run the restaurant to McDonald’s standards of Quality, Service, and Cleanliness, lead department and shift managers, and grow your career with training and education programs.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh. Houston hospitality moves fast, and the best shifts go first.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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