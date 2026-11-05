🎓 Houston Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Training Roles

Houston’s education scene is busy right now—schools and training centers are hiring across ages, from toddlers to adult learners. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: Pasadena Independent School District

Pasadena Independent School District Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time (185 duty days)

Salary: Per district salary schedule (Pay Grade C03)

Work side-by-side with teachers, leading small-group practice, prepping materials, and supporting students’ language growth. Good fit if you have a Texas Educational Aide Certificate and enjoy hands-on work with kids.

Employer: Guidepost Montessori

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Part-time, varied hours (Mon–Fri, 8–6)

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Support Montessori classrooms for ages 0–6 on a part-time schedule. Comes with sponsored Montessori training, 75% tuition discount for up to two children, and room to grow in a supportive early childhood network.

Employer: Guidepost Montessori

Location: Houston, TX

Type: On-call / as-needed

Salary: Not listed

Ultra-flexible sub role for ages 0–6, perfect if you want occasional or supplemental work. No Montessori background needed—training is provided, and many subs move into full-time assistant roles.

Employer: Universal Technical Institute

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Likely full-time instructor (weekends off)

(weekends off) Salary: $34.00 – $37.00 per hour

Teach future aviation techs in a hands-on training hangar, focusing on engines, ignition, fuel systems, and more. Includes paid training to teach, tuition waivers for you and family, retirement match, and solid health benefits.

Employer: Not named (technical education provider)

Not named (technical education provider) Location: Houston, TX

Type: Likely full-time instructor/trainer

Likely Salary: Not listed

Design and deliver corporate training on HVAC, electrical systems, and energy management for professional learners. Great if you enjoy curriculum development, mentoring adults, and working with industry partners.

Employer: Kido USA / Kido International Preschool

Location: Houston, TX – Heights area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Teach in a bilingual early childhood program that blends Reggio Emilia and Montessori. Offers free childcare for up to two children (18 months+), career advancement, strong benefits, and a big focus on professional development.

Employer: KIPP Texas Public Schools

Location: Houston, TX (Hybrid – central office & schools)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead statewide educator development—from teacher onboarding to year-long training—across the KIPP Texas network. Ideal for someone with PK–12 teaching, coaching, and adult training experience who loves strategy, data, and cross-team leadership.

Employer: Bob Hope Charter School (Baytown)

Location: Houston/Baytown, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $62,500 per year (per teacher salary schedule)

Teach 4th grade in a dual-language, Montessori-influenced charter setting, with instruction in both English and Spanish. Great for certified bilingual teachers who want strong pay and a mission-driven, college-prep environment.

Employer: Armand Bayou Montessori School

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support toddlers 18 months to 3 years in a private Montessori setting, helping with daily care and learning activities. Good fit if you love little ones, have childcare experience, and want a smaller-school feel (includes paid time off).

Employer: Harmony Public Schools – Harmony Science Academy Houston

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Varies by location, experience, and certification (see Harmony salary schedules)

Teach high school ELA & Reading with a focus on rigorous academics and strong relationships (home visits, clubs, and events). Good for teachers who like data-driven instruction and a college-focused charter environment.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Houston schools tend to move fast when they find the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.