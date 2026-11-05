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Houston
🎓 Houston Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Training Roles
2 days ago
Houston’s education scene is busy right now—schools and training centers are hiring across ages, from toddlers to adult learners. If you like helping people learn, there’s likely a fit for you here.
Language Acquisition Aide
- Employer: Pasadena Independent School District
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time (185 duty days)
- Salary: Per district salary schedule (Pay Grade C03)
Work side-by-side with teachers, leading small-group practice, prepping materials, and supporting students’ language growth. Good fit if you have a Texas Educational Aide Certificate and enjoy hands-on work with kids.
Part-Time Substitute Teacher (Galleria Campus)
- Employer: Guidepost Montessori
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Part-time, varied hours (Mon–Fri, 8–6)
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
Support Montessori classrooms for ages 0–6 on a part-time schedule. Comes with sponsored Montessori training, 75% tuition discount for up to two children, and room to grow in a supportive early childhood network.
On-Call Substitute Teacher
- Employer: Guidepost Montessori
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: On-call / as-needed
- Salary: Not listed
Ultra-flexible sub role for ages 0–6, perfect if you want occasional or supplemental work. No Montessori background needed—training is provided, and many subs move into full-time assistant roles.
Aircraft Powerplant Systems Instructor (A&P)
- Employer: Universal Technical Institute
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Likely full-time instructor (weekends off)
- Salary: $34.00 – $37.00 per hour
Teach future aviation techs in a hands-on training hangar, focusing on engines, ignition, fuel systems, and more. Includes paid training to teach, tuition waivers for you and family, retirement match, and solid health benefits.
HVAC & Electrical Applications Instructor – B2B
- Employer: Not named (technical education provider)
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Likely full-time instructor/trainer
- Salary: Not listed
Design and deliver corporate training on HVAC, electrical systems, and energy management for professional learners. Great if you enjoy curriculum development, mentoring adults, and working with industry partners.
Bilingual Lead & Assistant Teachers – Heights (Spanish/English)
- Employer: Kido USA / Kido International Preschool
- Location: Houston, TX – Heights area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Teach in a bilingual early childhood program that blends Reggio Emilia and Montessori. Offers free childcare for up to two children (18 months+), career advancement, strong benefits, and a big focus on professional development.
Director of Professional Learning
- Employer: KIPP Texas Public Schools
- Location: Houston, TX (Hybrid – central office & schools)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead statewide educator development—from teacher onboarding to year-long training—across the KIPP Texas network. Ideal for someone with PK–12 teaching, coaching, and adult training experience who loves strategy, data, and cross-team leadership.
Classroom Teacher – 4th Grade Bilingual Instruction
- Employer: Bob Hope Charter School (Baytown)
- Location: Houston/Baytown, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $62,500 per year (per teacher salary schedule)
Teach 4th grade in a dual-language, Montessori-influenced charter setting, with instruction in both English and Spanish. Great for certified bilingual teachers who want strong pay and a mission-driven, college-prep environment.
Toddler Assistant Teacher
- Employer: Armand Bayou Montessori School
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support toddlers 18 months to 3 years in a private Montessori setting, helping with daily care and learning activities. Good fit if you love little ones, have childcare experience, and want a smaller-school feel (includes paid time off).
Teacher – English Language Arts & Reading (9–12)
- Employer: Harmony Public Schools – Harmony Science Academy Houston
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Varies by location, experience, and certification (see Harmony salary schedules)
Teach high school ELA & Reading with a focus on rigorous academics and strong relationships (home visits, clubs, and events). Good for teachers who like data-driven instruction and a college-focused charter environment.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Houston schools tend to move fast when they find the right fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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