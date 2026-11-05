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🛒 Houston Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Houston’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of big brands are hiring, plus some solid beauty and banking roles. Here are several options you can skim and apply to fast.
Produce Manager - Joe V's Smart Shop
- Employer: Joe V's Smart Shop (Division of H‑E‑B)
- Location: Houston, TX (Greater Houston area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the produce department for a popular low-price grocery chain backed by H‑E‑B. You’ll manage staff, ordering, inventory, and food safety while being part of the store leadership team.
Store Manager (Manager in Training)
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 16701 El Camino Real, Houston, TX 77082
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (quarterly bonus eligible)
Hands-on training to run your own Dollar Tree store—hiring, coaching, merchandising, and daily operations. Good fit if you have a few years of retail management and want bonus potential plus solid benefits.
Store Sales Specialist
- Employer: REI Co‑op
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $15.32 – $17.36/hour
Help customers gear up for the outdoors, sell memberships, and keep the sales floor looking sharp. Includes employee discount, benefits, and a values-driven, outdoor-focused culture.
Assistant Manager II (Family Dollar)
Two Houston locations are hiring for the same role—pick the store that’s best for you:
- Assistant Manager II – Cavalcade St
- Location: 1111 E. Cavalcade St, Houston, TX 77009
- Assistant Manager II – Liberty Rd
- Location: 3302 Liberty Road, Houston, TX 77026
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support store operations, help lead the team, handle opening/closing, stocking, and customer service. Great if you’ve done retail or grocery and want a step up into management.
Food/Consumables Team Trainer
- Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #4465
- Location: 11425 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress, TX 77433
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $17 – $30/hour (plus possible premiums & incentives)
Train and support the food and consumables team, stock and merchandise, and help customers. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, bonuses, and paid education programs.
Apparel Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1279
- Location: 10411 N Freeway 45, Houston, TX 77037
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $19 – $32/hour (plus possible premiums & incentives)
Lead the apparel team, keep clothing displays on point, and support customer service. Strong pay range plus health benefits, 401(k), discounts, and tuition-paid education.
Shift Supervisor
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Pay Range: $16.50 – $24.00/hour
Keyholder role where you lead the store when managers are away—supervising crew, handling opening/closing, and keeping customer service strong. Includes a full benefits package.
Beauty Advisor
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, ring up sales, and support in-store events. Great if you love beauty, want product training, and enjoy a busy, guest-focused environment.
Independent Hairstylists – Booth/Chair Rental (Two Options)
Both roles are with the same salon; one is more basic, one lists pay and more detail.
Independent Hairstylists – Booth/Chair Rental
- Employer: Memorial Hair Salon
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Contract (booth rental)
- Pay: Not listed
Independent Hairstylists – Booth/Chair Rental (Detailed Posting)
- Employer: Memorial Hair Salon
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time / Independent rental
- Pay Range: $24.07 – $28.99/hour
Run your own chair in a salon setting—manage your clients, services, and schedule while following salon policies. Best for experienced stylists ready for more independence and higher earning potential.
Customer Service Assistant (Onsite)
- Employer: U.S. Legal Support
- Location: Houston, TX (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Office-based customer service role supporting legal record requests—lots of email/phone work, tracking invoices, and problem-solving. Monday–Friday, 8–5, with medical, dental, vision, and pet-friendly benefits.
Retail Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: Office Depot / The ODP Group
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time (Assistant Manager; listed as “Other”)
- Pay Range: $14.00 – $18.00/hour (plus possible incentives)
Help lead a retail store—driving sales, coaching associates, and handling keyholder duties like opening/closing and loss prevention. Good step if you have some retail leadership and want growth with a national brand.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Leslie’s Pool Supplies
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $15.00 – $17.00/hour
Support the pool supply store’s sales, customer service, and basic water testing/repairs. Includes paid training, discounts, 401(k) with match, and room to move up.
Retail Customer Service Associate (Store Consultant)
- Employer: FedEx Office
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mix of customer service, printing, and shipping—help customers with projects, operate print equipment, and process shipments. Good if you like variety and staying busy on your feet.
Sally Beauty – Beauty Advisor Roles (3 Stores)
Same job at three different Houston locations—choose the one closest to you:
- Beauty Advisor (Inside Sales) – Store 02579
- Beauty Advisor (Inside Sales) – Store 00147
- Beauty Advisor (Inside Sales) – Store 10284
- Employer: Sally Beauty
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers with hair and beauty products, share promos, and keep displays looking good. Comes with product discounts, training, and potential access to benefits depending on hours.
Part Time Teller
- Employer: PNC Financial Services Group
- Location: Houston, TX – Royal Oaks Branch
- Type: Part-time (in-office)
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line banking role helping customers with transactions and basic financial needs. Includes part-time benefits like medical options, 401(k) with match, and paid time off (based on hours).
Sales Associate – Part Time
- Employer: ALDO Group
- Location: Aldo – Houston Premium Outlets, Cypress, TX 77433
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Fashion-forward shoe and accessories sales role focused on hitting sales goals and giving great in-store experiences. Includes employee discounts, perks, and growth opportunities.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply while it’s fresh—Houston employers are moving fast right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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