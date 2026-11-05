🛒 Houston Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Houston’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of big brands are hiring, plus some solid beauty and banking roles. Here are several options you can skim and apply to fast.

Employer: Joe V's Smart Shop (Division of H‑E‑B )

Joe V's Smart Shop (Division of ) Location: Houston, TX (Greater Houston area)

(Greater Houston area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the produce department for a popular low-price grocery chain backed by H‑E‑B. You’ll manage staff, ordering, inventory, and food safety while being part of the store leadership team.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 16701 El Camino Real, Houston, TX 77082

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (quarterly bonus eligible)

Hands-on training to run your own Dollar Tree store—hiring, coaching, merchandising, and daily operations. Good fit if you have a few years of retail management and want bonus potential plus solid benefits.

Employer: REI Co‑op

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $15.32 – $17.36/hour

Help customers gear up for the outdoors, sell memberships, and keep the sales floor looking sharp. Includes employee discount, benefits, and a values-driven, outdoor-focused culture.

Assistant Manager II (Family Dollar)

Two Houston locations are hiring for the same role—pick the store that’s best for you:

Employer: Family Dollar

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support store operations, help lead the team, handle opening/closing, stocking, and customer service. Great if you’ve done retail or grocery and want a step up into management.

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #4465

Location: 11425 Barker Cypress Rd, Cypress, TX 77433

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $17 – $30/hour (plus possible premiums & incentives)

Train and support the food and consumables team, stock and merchandise, and help customers. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits, bonuses, and paid education programs.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1279

Location: 10411 N Freeway 45, Houston, TX 77037

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19 – $32/hour (plus possible premiums & incentives)

Lead the apparel team, keep clothing displays on point, and support customer service. Strong pay range plus health benefits, 401(k), discounts, and tuition-paid education.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay Range: $16.50 – $24.00/hour

Keyholder role where you lead the store when managers are away—supervising crew, handling opening/closing, and keeping customer service strong. Includes a full benefits package.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, ring up sales, and support in-store events. Great if you love beauty, want product training, and enjoy a busy, guest-focused environment.

Independent Hairstylists – Booth/Chair Rental (Two Options)

Both roles are with the same salon; one is more basic, one lists pay and more detail.

Run your own chair in a salon setting—manage your clients, services, and schedule while following salon policies. Best for experienced stylists ready for more independence and higher earning potential.

Employer: U.S. Legal Support

Location: Houston, TX (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based customer service role supporting legal record requests—lots of email/phone work, tracking invoices, and problem-solving. Monday–Friday, 8–5, with medical, dental, vision, and pet-friendly benefits.

Employer: Office Depot / The ODP Group

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time (Assistant Manager; listed as “Other”)

Pay Range: $14.00 – $18.00/hour (plus possible incentives)

Help lead a retail store—driving sales, coaching associates, and handling keyholder duties like opening/closing and loss prevention. Good step if you have some retail leadership and want growth with a national brand.

Employer: Leslie’s Pool Supplies

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Support the pool supply store’s sales, customer service, and basic water testing/repairs. Includes paid training, discounts, 401(k) with match, and room to move up.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of customer service, printing, and shipping—help customers with projects, operate print equipment, and process shipments. Good if you like variety and staying busy on your feet.

Sally Beauty – Beauty Advisor Roles (3 Stores)

Same job at three different Houston locations—choose the one closest to you:

Employer: Sally Beauty

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers with hair and beauty products, share promos, and keep displays looking good. Comes with product discounts, training, and potential access to benefits depending on hours.

Employer: PNC Financial Services Group

Location: Houston, TX – Royal Oaks Branch

Type: Part-time (in-office)

Salary: Not listed

Front-line banking role helping customers with transactions and basic financial needs. Includes part-time benefits like medical options, 401(k) with match, and paid time off (based on hours).

Employer: ALDO Group

Location: Aldo – Houston Premium Outlets, Cypress, TX 77433

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Fashion-forward shoe and accessories sales role focused on hitting sales goals and giving great in-store experiences. Includes employee discounts, perks, and growth opportunities.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply while it’s fresh—Houston employers are moving fast right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.