🚧 Houston, TX Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings

Houston’s building scene is busy right now, from big commercial projects to hands-on trades. If you like working with your hands and being out on job sites, there’s a lot to pick from this week.

Employer: House of Power Electric

House of Power Electric Location: Cypress, TX (Houston area)

(Houston area) Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Work on new homes and high-end custom builds doing rough-in, trim, lighting controls, and low-voltage. You’ll use your Texas Journeyman license and NEC knowledge while coordinating with builders and designers.

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $25.29 – $30.46 per hour

Turn blueprints into finished metal parts using cutting, forming, machining, and multiple welding processes (MIG, TIG, stick, FCAW). Good fit if you like shop work, precision measuring, and staying hands-on all day.

Employer: Linbeck Group, LLC

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead estimates on $50M–$100M construction projects, manage bids, and guide junior estimators. Ideal if you have 8+ years estimating experience and want a bigger say in project budgets and strategy.

Employer: OWL Services / Seneca Companies

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, heavy travel

Salary: Not listed

Senior field role installing tanks, piping, and fuel systems, plus leading and training junior installers. Comes with company vehicle, per diem, 401(k) match, PTO, and health benefits if you have 4+ years in petroleum installs and the required licenses.

Employer: Hoar Construction

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, outdoor

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level commercial/industrial site work: moving materials, digging, using hand and power tools, and helping with site cleanup and safety. Good step in if you have 6+ months construction laborer experience and want steady site work.

Employer: Vortex Companies, LLC

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, 100% travel

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed) + $60/day per diem

Hands-on role supporting sewer maintenance and rehab with pipe bursting equipment and general labor. Great if you’re okay with year-round outdoor work, confined spaces, lots of travel, and want solid benefits and training.

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $27.00 – $30.00 per hour, overtime available

Shop-based welding role looking for D1-certified welders (or willing to test). Long-term position with weld test, drug test, and background check required, and they’re looking to fill spots quickly.

Employer: Compu Dynamics, LLC

Location: Houston, TX (remote with site/shop visits)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own full estimates for modular data centers and skids, leading big pursuits and mentoring other estimators. Strong fit if you have 10+ years industrial/mechanical estimating, know piping/steel/electrical scope, and want robust benefits and PTO.

Company: Tallbrook Builders (pool construction partner)

Tallbrook Builders (pool construction partner) Location: Houston, TX

Type: Contract, 10–20 hrs/week

Pay: $70.00 – $100.00 per hour (per-project basis)

Partner role for experienced pool builders who want steady leads without doing their own marketing. You handle estimates, design, pricing, and building, and keep 80–90% of the job value on projects you close.

Employer: MW ENERGY LLC

Location: Houston, TX (office base with travel)

(office base with travel) Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Traveling field role working on power transformers, switchgear, and battery energy storage systems across the U.S. Good for electricians who like road work, outdoor sites, and high-voltage gear.

Employer: Pappas Restaurants

Location: Houston, TX

Type: On-site

Pay: $90,000 – $120,000 per year

Oversee restaurant construction and remodels, manage subs, schedules, and safety. Strong match if you have commercial supervision experience and want solid benefits like relocation help, retirement plan, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: SERVPRO of Vacaville / Dixon

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Estimate restoration and construction jobs, manage job files, and work with field teams. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and PTO, and suits someone with 2+ years construction estimating and Xactimate.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances with the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.