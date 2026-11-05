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Houston
🚧 Houston, TX Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Houston’s building scene is busy right now, from big commercial projects to hands-on trades. If you like working with your hands and being out on job sites, there’s a lot to pick from this week.
Residential Journeyman Electrician
- Employer: House of Power Electric
- Location: Cypress, TX (Houston area)
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Work on new homes and high-end custom builds doing rough-in, trim, lighting controls, and low-voltage. You’ll use your Texas Journeyman license and NEC knowledge while coordinating with builders and designers.
Metal Fabricator
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $25.29 – $30.46 per hour
Turn blueprints into finished metal parts using cutting, forming, machining, and multiple welding processes (MIG, TIG, stick, FCAW). Good fit if you like shop work, precision measuring, and staying hands-on all day.
Senior Estimator (Sr. Cost Analyst)
- Employer: Linbeck Group, LLC
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead estimates on $50M–$100M construction projects, manage bids, and guide junior estimators. Ideal if you have 8+ years estimating experience and want a bigger say in project budgets and strategy.
Petroleum Installer III
- Employer: OWL Services / Seneca Companies
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time, heavy travel
- Salary: Not listed
Senior field role installing tanks, piping, and fuel systems, plus leading and training junior installers. Comes with company vehicle, per diem, 401(k) match, PTO, and health benefits if you have 4+ years in petroleum installs and the required licenses.
Construction Laborer
- Employer: Hoar Construction
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time, outdoor
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level commercial/industrial site work: moving materials, digging, using hand and power tools, and helping with site cleanup and safety. Good step in if you have 6+ months construction laborer experience and want steady site work.
Technician (Sewer & Pipeline)
- Employer: Vortex Companies, LLC
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time, 100% travel
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed) + $60/day per diem
Hands-on role supporting sewer maintenance and rehab with pipe bursting equipment and general labor. Great if you’re okay with year-round outdoor work, confined spaces, lots of travel, and want solid benefits and training.
Welder/Fitter
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $27.00 – $30.00 per hour, overtime available
Shop-based welding role looking for D1-certified welders (or willing to test). Long-term position with weld test, drug test, and background check required, and they’re looking to fill spots quickly.
Senior Estimator – Modular/Data Centers
- Employer: Compu Dynamics, LLC
- Location: Houston, TX (remote with site/shop visits)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own full estimates for modular data centers and skids, leading big pursuits and mentoring other estimators. Strong fit if you have 10+ years industrial/mechanical estimating, know piping/steel/electrical scope, and want robust benefits and PTO.
Pool Contractor (Hiring Partner)
- Company: Tallbrook Builders (pool construction partner)
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Contract, 10–20 hrs/week
- Pay: $70.00 – $100.00 per hour (per-project basis)
Partner role for experienced pool builders who want steady leads without doing their own marketing. You handle estimates, design, pricing, and building, and keep 80–90% of the job value on projects you close.
Field Electrician – Power & BESS
- Employer: MW ENERGY LLC
- Location: Houston, TX (office base with travel)
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour
Traveling field role working on power transformers, switchgear, and battery energy storage systems across the U.S. Good for electricians who like road work, outdoor sites, and high-voltage gear.
Construction Superintendent
- Employer: Pappas Restaurants
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: On-site
- Pay: $90,000 – $120,000 per year
Oversee restaurant construction and remodels, manage subs, schedules, and safety. Strong match if you have commercial supervision experience and want solid benefits like relocation help, retirement plan, and tuition reimbursement.
Estimator – Mitigation & Construction
- Employer: SERVPRO of Vacaville / Dixon
- Location: Houston, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour
Estimate restoration and construction jobs, manage job files, and work with field teams. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and PTO, and suits someone with 2+ years construction estimating and Xactimate.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances with the same company.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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