🎨 Multiple Houston Arts & Media Roles, Up to $47/hr

Houston’s creative job scene is busy right now, with solid options in news, government, and contract work. If you’re into writing, editing, or digital content, these are worth a look.

Employer: Houston Chronicle

Houston Chronicle Location: Houston, TX (hybrid)

Houston, TX (hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role reviews, prepares, and processes newspaper and commercial print files so they’re press‑ready and accurate. Comes with hybrid work, medical benefits, generous PTO, and wellness support.

Employer: Houston Chronicle

Houston Chronicle Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help grow Chron’s reach across social media, newsletters, and video while connecting with Texans. Good fit if you have a strategy mindset and experience in audience growth plus solid benefits and paid time off.

Employer: Kelly

Kelly Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Type: Contract (about 3 months)

Pay: $47.00/hr

Create clear, user‑friendly docs that explain technical products and systems to different audiences. Ideal if you have 2–4 years’ experience, strong writing skills, and can use tools like Word, Acrobat, or MadCap Flare.

Employer: Harris County Attorney’s Office

Location: Houston, TX (downtown)

Houston, TX (downtown) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base pay set by qualifications; includes paid leave, health benefits, retirement)

Plan content calendars, create posts and graphics, track metrics, and cover live events for a large public law office. Great if you have 2–4 years in social media/content, strong writing skills, and enjoy public‑service storytelling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives you ideas on how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.