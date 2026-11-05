🏗️ Houston Architecture & Engineering: Multiple Roles From $65K–$160K+

Houston’s engineering scene is buzzing right now—energy, infrastructure, and tech are all hiring. If you’ve got design, project, or specialty skills, there’s likely a seat for you at the table.

Employer: Subsea7

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on subsea umbilical, riser, and flowline projects, supporting senior engineers on design, procedures, and offshore equipment selection. Good fit if you have 3+ years SURF experience and want hands-on project and client exposure in marine/oil & gas.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $37.40–$55.63/hour

Keep critical hospital equipment safe and reliable through inspection, calibration, and repair, plus on-call support. Great for techs with 2+ years’ experience and an associate degree or equivalent training who want stable healthcare work with strong benefits.

Employer: Worley

Location: Houston, TX (local candidates preferred)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead CAPEX/OPEX estimating for major energy and LNG projects, set estimating standards, and guide multi-disciplinary teams. Ideal for senior estimators with deep project engineering background and strong skills in MS Office and estimating tools.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65K–$95K + bonus

Blend pre-sales and project execution for HVAC equipment—doing selections, pricing, submittals, and P&L on equipment projects. Best for degreed engineers with HVAC experience who like both client interaction and detailed technical work.

Employer: PROtect LLC

Location: Houston, TX (heavy Midwest travel)

Type: Internship/field role

Salary: Not listed

Perform API 653 and NDT inspections on tanks with a 3-weeks-on/1-week-off travel rotation and strong physical demands. Good for certified inspectors (API 510/570/653) wanting field-heavy work, per diem, and clear advancement paths.

Employer: Fort Point LLC (for a leading EPC)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead large pipeline projects from concept through startup, manage multi-discipline teams, and handle high-level client and regulatory interfaces. Targeting PEs with 10+ years pipeline experience and deep ASME/API and PHMSA knowledge.

Employer: Parkhill

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own design from concept to construction on multiple architectural projects, mentor designers, and drive 3D modeling in Revit/SketchUp/Rhino. Great for architects with 10+ years and a strong portfolio who want leadership plus flexible/hybrid perks.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Houston, TX (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $94,300–$160,000

Design runways, taxiways, drainage, and landside improvements for commercial, GA, and military airfields, leading key tasks and client coordination. Best for civil PEs with 5+ years airfield design and strong Civil 3D skills.

Employer: Azuria Water Solutions (Corrpro)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $130,000 + quarterly bonus

Lead cathodic protection design and surveys, supervise crews, and mentor engineers for oil, gas, and municipal clients. Ideal for AMPP CP Technologists with 6+ years CP experience looking for high pay, bonuses, and strong benefits.

Employer: Port Houston

Location: Houston, TX – Port Houston Administration Building

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage dredging and channel maintenance for the Houston Ship Channel, including GIS/ArcGIS Pro work, hydrographic data, and consultant oversight. Good for civil/coastal engineers with dredging and survey experience who like public-sector impact.

Employer: topGrads One

Location: Houston, TX (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own floorplanning, CTS, routing, timing closure, and physical verification for complex ICs, working closely with RTL and logic teams. Best for EEs with strong Cadence/Synopsys experience and a background in digital ASIC/SoC implementation.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for client)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run electrical construction projects end-to-end—schedules, budgets, NEC compliance, AutoCAD reviews, and client coordination. A fit for experienced electrical PMs who want flexible working conditions and full benefits.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Spring, TX (Houston area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level drafting role supporting substation physical/civil layouts and wiring diagrams using CAD tools. Great for recent grads or early-career drafters with AutoCAD/MicroStation exposure who want to grow in power delivery.

Employer: Venture Global LNG

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the go-to expert for turbines, compressors, and rotating equipment reliability during LNG facility transition from EPC to operations. Best for mechanical-focused engineers with 12+ years O&G and strong RCFA/RCM skills.

Employer: HX5, LLC

Location: NASA Johnson Space Center, Houston, TX

Type: Full-time (9/80 schedule)

Salary: Not listed

Review fracture control plans and analyses for spaceflight hardware, support testing, and present at NASA design reviews. Ideal for mechanical/materials/aerospace engineers with 5+ years fracture or structural analysis and U.S. citizenship.

Employer: TechnipFMC

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and qualify subsea drilling products from concept through testing, including FEA, prototyping, and lab work. Great for mechanical engineers with 2+ years and interest in subsea tools, pressure vessels, and seals.

Employer: ON.energy

Location: Houston, TX (local/relocation or remote with travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the RTDS-based HIL lab for grid-connected power electronics, define test strategy, and lead validation for AI UPS™ and storage products. A match for senior power systems/control engineers with 10+ years HIL/RTDS experience.

Employer: Coffman Engineers

Location: Houston, TX (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex building electrical designs (healthcare, federal, mission critical, industrial), mentor staff, and support business development. Targeting PEs with 10+ years and strong power system analysis and code knowledge.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for large electrical contractor)

Location: Houston, TX (fully remote role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate electrical BIM/VDC for major projects using Revit + EVOLVE MEP, Navisworks, and clash detection. Best for BIM pros with 3+ years recent electrical construction coordination who want remote work and strong benefits.

Employer: NAES Corporation

Location: Texas (Cypress/Houston area, project-based)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead commissioning and energization for a utility-scale solar PV plant and 345 kV substation—testing inverters, transformers, MV collection, and protection systems. Ideal for seasoned commissioning leads with strong NFPA 70E and high-voltage experience.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.