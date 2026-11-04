Regional bus route meetings in Fort Bend and Galveston

The Houston-Galveston Area Council is holding public meetings to get ideas on better regional bus routes and connections. In Fort Bend County, a meeting will be held on 2026-11-04, from 6:30–8 p.m., at the Missouri City Branch Library. In Galveston County, a meeting will be held on 2026-11-05, from 6–8 p.m., at the Historic Galveston Water and Electric Light Community Center, and a virtual public meeting will be held on 2026-11-10, from 6–7 p.m. on Microsoft Teams. Learn more: https://engage.h-gac.com/regional-bus-study

This content is adapted from materials provided by Houston-Galveston Area Council