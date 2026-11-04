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Houston
Sunny day, cooler nights, rain late Thursday
2 days ago
Expect sunny, dry, pleasant weather across the Houston area on November 4, 2026, with afternoon highs in the 70s and chilly overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Moisture will increase on Thursday, November 5, 2026 as a warm front moves in, followed by another cold front late Thursday into early Friday, November 6, 2026, bringing a chance of rain and even cooler temperatures.
This content is adapted from materials provided by NWS Houston
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.