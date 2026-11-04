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🛒 Houston & Cypress Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Houston’s retail and customer service scene is buzzing right now, from luxury boutiques to busy grocery chains and neighborhood spots. Here are some standout roles if you like helping people and keeping things moving.
Assistant Store Manager – Houston Premium Outlet
Employer: Claire’s
Location: Cypress, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help run a fun, fashion‑forward accessories store, coach the team, drive sales, and get trained as a professional ear‑piercing specialist. Full‑time staff are eligible for medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, bonus plan, and product discounts.
Retail Store Manager
Employer: Family Dollar
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16.27 – $20.34 per hour
Lead a neighborhood discount store, manage daily operations, train associates, and keep customers happy while driving sales and profit. Includes medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and EAP.
Store Manager (10265)
Employer: Sally Beauty
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time (listed as Other)
Salary: Not listed
Run a beauty supply store, coach your team, and help customers find hair and beauty solutions in a fun, product‑rich environment. Perks include product discounts, free samples, and potential medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off depending on hours.
Retail Store Manager
Employer: Skechers
Location: Cypress, TX
Type: Full-time
Pay: $27.00 – $37.00 per hour (hourly)
Lead a busy Skechers store, manage staff and inventory, and keep the store looking sharp while hitting sales goals. Offers strong discounts, performance‑based bonus potential, and a competitive benefits package.
Cashier / Smoke Shop Sales Associate
Employer: sumer grill
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $11.00 – $15.00 per hour
Work the register, check IDs, restock, and keep a smoke shop clean and welcoming; no smoke‑shop experience needed, training provided. Flexible shifts and a friendly, small‑team environment.
Cashier
Employer: The Taco Stand
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Pay: $15.00 – $22.00 per hour (plus tip pool; listing notes $15.00–$25.12 after tips)
Handle orders, cash, and light food tasks like frying and expo in a fast‑casual spot; bilingual and 18+ required. Includes health, dental, vision, employee discount, and flexible schedule.
Seasonal Sales Associate (Part-Time)
Employer: Myoa's Cook-es LLC
Location: Houston, TX (POST Houston & events)
Type: Part-time, Seasonal
Pay: $11.00 – $13.00 per hour
Help guests pick out luxury cookie gifts at the boutique and pop‑ups, handle POS, and keep displays beautiful during the holidays. Enjoy employee discounts, treats, and a fun, event‑style atmosphere.
Store Manager – Target Optical
Employer: Target Optical (EssilorLuxottica)
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead a Target Optical location, manage the team, partner with the in‑store doctor, and deliver a great eye‑care shopping experience. Role comes with a full benefits and bonus/commission package based on performance.
Showroom Manager
Employer: Visual Comfort & Co.
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Pay: $100,000 – $106,000 base + monthly bonus opportunity
Oversee a high‑end lighting showroom, lead a sales team, and work with designers and builders in a luxury environment. Offers strong work‑life balance, generous PTO, 7 paid holidays + 2 floating, medical with most premiums covered, 401(k) match, and more.
Customer Experience Representative
Employer: Ripple Houston
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time, On-site
Salary: Not listed
Face‑to‑face role talking with customers, answering questions, and supporting sales and marketing campaigns in an energetic office. Includes hands‑on training and growth paths into sales, leadership, and campaign management.
Meat Market Manager – Joe V's Smart Shop
Employer: H‑E‑B / Joe V’s Smart Shop
Location: Houston, TX & surrounding areas
Type: Full-time (exempt department manager)
Salary: Not listed
Run meat market operations in a high‑volume grocery format, lead a team, manage inventory and shrink, and ensure food safety. H‑E‑B roles typically include strong pay, benefits, and clear leadership development programs.
Shift Supervisor
Employer: CVS Health
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)
Pay: $16.50 – $24.00 per hour
Support store management, lead the crew on your shifts, and keep the store running smoothly when managers are away. Part‑time staff may access dental, vision, wellness resources, discounts, and other benefits depending on hours.
Retail Sales
Employer: Cracker Barrel
Location: Cypress, TX
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Work in the country store helping guests find gifts, snacks, and décor while keeping displays tidy and welcoming. Perks include weekly pay, same‑day pay access, health insurance eligibility for part‑timers, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and 35% discount.
Sales Assistant
Employer: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support the sales team in retail accounts by stocking, rotating, and merchandising wine and spirits, plus placing replenishment orders. Full‑time employees get comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition assistance, wellness program, paid vacation and sick leave.
Retail Stylist, Houston
Employer: Lafayette 148
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Not specified (in‑store role)
Pay: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour
Build a loyal client book in a luxury fashion setting, offer wardrobing advice, and support store operations and visuals. Ideal for stylists with 3+ years in premium/luxury retail and a strong clienteling mindset.
Member Services Associate
Employer: Alliance MSO
Location: Kingwood, TX (in person)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour
Answer calls, handle member emails and mail, verify benefits, and support patients in a medical management office. After 90 days, employees receive 100% employer‑paid health insurance for the employee, PTO, paid holidays, and 401(k).
Store Associate
Employer: Salon Service Group
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Help salon pros with orders, manage inventory and cash, and keep a beauty supply store looking sharp. Part‑timers work in a fast‑paced, upbeat environment with access to product discounts; full‑time roles at SSG include a rich benefits package.
Appointment Setter
Employer: Farmers Insurance Group
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Not specified (in‑office)
Pay: $15.00 – $18.75 per hour + bonuses
Call, text, and email prospects and clients to set appointments and help gather info for insurance quotes. Offers hands‑on training, bonus opportunities, flexible schedule, and weekday hours.
Cashier
Employer: Bonfire Wings
Location: Houston, TX
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $9.00 – $10.50 per hour
Be the friendly face at checkout, run the POS, answer questions, and help with stocking and displays in a busy wing spot. Includes employee discount and flexible scheduling.
Customer Service Representative
Employer: Avant Vision Co.
Location: Houston, TX (in person)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $55,000 – $75,000 per year
Handle client calls, data entry, and problem‑solving in a call‑center style environment, with room to use bilingual skills and upsell when appropriate. Comes with 401(k), health and dental insurance, and on‑the‑job training.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, tailored resume and a short cover note can really help you stand out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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