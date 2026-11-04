🛒 Houston & Cypress Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Houston’s retail and customer service scene is buzzing right now, from luxury boutiques to busy grocery chains and neighborhood spots. Here are some standout roles if you like helping people and keeping things moving.

Employer: Claire’s

Location: Cypress, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a fun, fashion‑forward accessories store, coach the team, drive sales, and get trained as a professional ear‑piercing specialist. Full‑time staff are eligible for medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, bonus plan, and product discounts.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.27 – $20.34 per hour

Lead a neighborhood discount store, manage daily operations, train associates, and keep customers happy while driving sales and profit. Includes medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and EAP.

Employer: Sally Beauty

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time (listed as Other)

Salary: Not listed

Run a beauty supply store, coach your team, and help customers find hair and beauty solutions in a fun, product‑rich environment. Perks include product discounts, free samples, and potential medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off depending on hours.

Employer: Skechers

Location: Cypress, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.00 – $37.00 per hour (hourly)

Lead a busy Skechers store, manage staff and inventory, and keep the store looking sharp while hitting sales goals. Offers strong discounts, performance‑based bonus potential, and a competitive benefits package.

Employer: sumer grill

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $11.00 – $15.00 per hour

Work the register, check IDs, restock, and keep a smoke shop clean and welcoming; no smoke‑shop experience needed, training provided. Flexible shifts and a friendly, small‑team environment.

Employer: The Taco Stand

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $22.00 per hour (plus tip pool; listing notes $15.00–$25.12 after tips)

Handle orders, cash, and light food tasks like frying and expo in a fast‑casual spot; bilingual and 18+ required. Includes health, dental, vision, employee discount, and flexible schedule.

Employer: Myoa's Cook-es LLC

Location: Houston, TX (POST Houston & events)

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $11.00 – $13.00 per hour

Help guests pick out luxury cookie gifts at the boutique and pop‑ups, handle POS, and keep displays beautiful during the holidays. Enjoy employee discounts, treats, and a fun, event‑style atmosphere.

Employer: Target Optical (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a Target Optical location, manage the team, partner with the in‑store doctor, and deliver a great eye‑care shopping experience. Role comes with a full benefits and bonus/commission package based on performance.

Employer: Visual Comfort & Co.

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $100,000 – $106,000 base + monthly bonus opportunity

Oversee a high‑end lighting showroom, lead a sales team, and work with designers and builders in a luxury environment. Offers strong work‑life balance, generous PTO, 7 paid holidays + 2 floating, medical with most premiums covered, 401(k) match, and more.

Employer: Ripple Houston

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time, On-site

Salary: Not listed

Face‑to‑face role talking with customers, answering questions, and supporting sales and marketing campaigns in an energetic office. Includes hands‑on training and growth paths into sales, leadership, and campaign management.

Employer: H‑E‑B / Joe V’s Smart Shop

Location: Houston, TX & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time (exempt department manager)

Salary: Not listed

Run meat market operations in a high‑volume grocery format, lead a team, manage inventory and shrink, and ensure food safety. H‑E‑B roles typically include strong pay, benefits, and clear leadership development programs.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay: $16.50 – $24.00 per hour

Support store management, lead the crew on your shifts, and keep the store running smoothly when managers are away. Part‑time staff may access dental, vision, wellness resources, discounts, and other benefits depending on hours.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Cypress, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the country store helping guests find gifts, snacks, and décor while keeping displays tidy and welcoming. Perks include weekly pay, same‑day pay access, health insurance eligibility for part‑timers, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and 35% discount.

Employer: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the sales team in retail accounts by stocking, rotating, and merchandising wine and spirits, plus placing replenishment orders. Full‑time employees get comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition assistance, wellness program, paid vacation and sick leave.

Employer: Lafayette 148

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Not specified (in‑store role)

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour

Build a loyal client book in a luxury fashion setting, offer wardrobing advice, and support store operations and visuals. Ideal for stylists with 3+ years in premium/luxury retail and a strong clienteling mindset.

Employer: Alliance MSO

Location: Kingwood, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Answer calls, handle member emails and mail, verify benefits, and support patients in a medical management office. After 90 days, employees receive 100% employer‑paid health insurance for the employee, PTO, paid holidays, and 401(k).

Employer: Salon Service Group

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help salon pros with orders, manage inventory and cash, and keep a beauty supply store looking sharp. Part‑timers work in a fast‑paced, upbeat environment with access to product discounts; full‑time roles at SSG include a rich benefits package.

Employer: Farmers Insurance Group

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Not specified (in‑office)

Pay: $15.00 – $18.75 per hour + bonuses

Call, text, and email prospects and clients to set appointments and help gather info for insurance quotes. Offers hands‑on training, bonus opportunities, flexible schedule, and weekday hours.

Employer: Bonfire Wings

Location: Houston, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $9.00 – $10.50 per hour

Be the friendly face at checkout, run the POS, answer questions, and help with stocking and displays in a busy wing spot. Includes employee discount and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Avant Vision Co.

Location: Houston, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,000 – $75,000 per year

Handle client calls, data entry, and problem‑solving in a call‑center style environment, with room to use bilingual skills and upsell when appropriate. Comes with 401(k), health and dental insurance, and on‑the‑job training.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick, tailored resume and a short cover note can really help you stand out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.