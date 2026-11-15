On a cold Friday night in Boulder, the Cougars watched their College Football Playoffs disappear into the thin air of Colorado. UH entered the contest No. 14 CFP (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) and needed to win out in hopes of a CFP berth. By comparison, Colorado (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) had lost 35 straight games […]

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