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Delays Continue at Houston Airports Due to FAA Tech Outage
By April Towery,3 days ago
Chris Jasper was supposed to fly from Southern California to Houston on Saturday to help his stepdaughter pack up her belongings for a move to Dallas. It didn’t happen. The Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday afternoon that a telecommunications and data overload issue triggered a nationwide ground stop for all flights, the second of its […]
The post Delays Continue at Houston Airports Due to FAA Tech Outage appeared first on Houston Press.