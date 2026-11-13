For a generation, the traffic ran one way: Texas trained ambitious finance students, and New York hired them. In 2026, Apollo gave that traffic a second direction. Apollo Global Management Partner Holly Goodrich, who earned her MBA at UT Austin’s McCombs School of Business, was part of the alumni group that paved the first lane. […]

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