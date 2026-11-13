“You’re fired. You’re done,” Stephan Hester shouted at the deeply unpopular state-appointed Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles and the Board of Managers on Thursday night. As an officer approached to escort him out of the room, Hester yelled, “Don’t touch me. You’re gone. You’re fired. You’re all fired.” Hester, a small business owner, has been […]

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