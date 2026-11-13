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Best Of Houston® 2026: Best Wine Selection
By Houston Press,4 days ago
Best Wine Selection: Paul’s Wine Pix Paul’s Wine Pix is a quaint, family-owned wine bar in the Bellaire Triangle and it properly suits the needs of all sorts of wine drinkers, mostly because of the friendly, wine-educated staff which pours varieties – classified as New and Old World – from a rather extensive menu. Everything […]
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