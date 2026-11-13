Best Barbecue Chicken: Blood Bros. BBQ Togarashi Chicken The tendency may be to focus on the togarashi in the Togarashi Chicken at Blood Bros. BBQ, and for good reason. The restaurant is acclaimed as a barbecue joint can be, drawing honors from grill gurus like Texas Monthly, gastronomic guides like MICHELIN and the smoked meats […]

The post Best Of Houston® 2026: Best Barbecue Chicken appeared first on Houston Press.