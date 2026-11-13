Hey Arnold! ended its original run on Nickelodeon more than 20 years ago. But, like any great animated series, it lives on, thanks to its emphasis on our best human qualities, the endearing and enduring lessons shared with viewers young and old by one adorable “Football Head.” And, like any great cartoon series, music played […]

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