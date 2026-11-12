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Houston

Best of Houston® 2026: Chamber Orchestra

By Houston Press,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zY1iT_1H0dKrGc00

Houston’s art scene is in no shortage of phenomenal organizations of all sizes, but this year undoubtedly belongs to Mercury Chamber Orchestra. Ringing in its 25th anniversary earlier this year, the organization has remained both a touchstone to previous eras of great music as well as an open door to newer, fresher performances. The group’s […]

The post Best of Houston® 2026: Chamber Orchestra appeared first on Houston Press.

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