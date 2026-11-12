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Best Of Houston® 2026: Best Bar – Rice Village
By Jesse Sendejas Jr.,3 days ago
Best Bar – Rice Village: Under the Volcano Rice Village seems a world away from Cuernavaca, but they’re brought together by Under the Volcano, a past Best Of Houston® honoree, on any given day or night. The bar claims to be Houston’s first Latin American-themed craft cocktail bar and we believe it, since it opened […]
The post Best Of Houston® 2026: Best Bar – Rice Village appeared first on Houston Press.