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Houston

Best Of Houston® 2026: Best Bar – Rice Village

By Jesse Sendejas Jr.,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXptX_1H0dKhga00

Best Bar – Rice Village: Under the Volcano Rice Village seems a world away from Cuernavaca, but they’re brought together by Under the Volcano, a past Best Of Houston® honoree, on any given day or night. The bar claims to be Houston’s first Latin American-themed craft cocktail bar and we believe it, since it opened […]

The post Best Of Houston® 2026: Best Bar – Rice Village appeared first on Houston Press.

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