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Best Of Houston® 2026: Best Sports Bar
By Houston Press,3 days ago
Best Sports Bar: Pitch 25 The world‘s most popular sport was also Houston’s most popular sport for at least a couple of months in 2026. Soccer fans from points across the globe arrived to Houston for World Cup action and many crowded into EaDo this summer for FIFA Fan Fest. That attraction rubbed elbows with […]
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