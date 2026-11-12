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Best Of Houston® 2026: Best Sports Bar

By Houston Press,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ldeU5_1H0dKg2P00

Best Sports Bar: Pitch 25 The world‘s most popular sport was also Houston’s most popular sport for at least a couple of months in 2026. Soccer fans from points across the globe arrived to Houston for World Cup action and many crowded into EaDo this summer for FIFA Fan Fest. That attraction rubbed elbows with […]

The post Best Of Houston® 2026: Best Sports Bar appeared first on Houston Press.

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