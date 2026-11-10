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Houston

A Blue Wave Makes Way for Green

By April Towery,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a27W3_1GwDh3S800

Tucked at the bottom of the November 3 ballot, available only to residents who live inside the Houston city limits, was a proposition to deprioritize marijuana arrests. The so-called Houston Freedom Act passed with an overwhelming 71.49 percent of the vote.  Almost 413,000 people voted for it, signaling that both Republicans and Democrats would rather […]

The post A Blue Wave Makes Way for Green appeared first on Houston Press.

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