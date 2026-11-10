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Houston
A Blue Wave Makes Way for Green
By April Towery,5 days ago
Tucked at the bottom of the November 3 ballot, available only to residents who live inside the Houston city limits, was a proposition to deprioritize marijuana arrests. The so-called Houston Freedom Act passed with an overwhelming 71.49 percent of the vote. Almost 413,000 people voted for it, signaling that both Republicans and Democrats would rather […]
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