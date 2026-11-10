Best Of Houston® 2026: Best Ceviche

Best Ceviche: Musaafer Lychee Ceviche Purists, prepare to bristle – the best ceviche in Houston is a vegetarian option served at an Indian restaurant. Musaafer’s signature lychee ceviche may be a departure from the norm, but the restaurant’s moniker literally translates as “one who travels” and the dish is a good example of how culinary […]

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