Best of Houston® 2024: Best LGBTQ Bar

JR’s Bar and Grill is this year’s winner for best gay bar. As one of Houston’s oldest remaining establishments, the management still always finds a way to keep the building and its offerings fresh and new.In addition to providing a safe space for LGBTQ Houstonians to gather, JR’s packs a punch every day of the week with drag shows, karaoke nights, male dancers, viewings of RuPaul’s Drag Race and daily drink specials, to name a few of the many highlights.The building features large and inviting windows in the front entry, a Santa Fe-style secondary bar area, a pool table and a spacious picture-worthy New Orleans style patio replete with cabana seating and a fountain. Even with its white glove décor, the ambiance and bar staff service is laid back and come-as-you-are.For a fun night of entertainment, or maybe just for a beverage during happy hour to cure what ails ‘ya, JR’s is a sure bet. And don’t forget, there’s never a cover.713-521-2519