Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Houston Press

    Review: Life is Strange: Double Exposure

    By Jef Rouner,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDeTe_0wPArmGp00

    Rating: 5 out of 5.

    Now THIS is a Life is Strange game.

    When the original Life is Strange released in 2015, it revolutionized the adventure game genre. The game offered players a compelling mystery to solve with iconic, well-rounded characters, and navigating the game world with Max Caufield’s time travel powers was incredible from both a mechanical and thematic sense. Using her abilities felt like they mattered, right up to the end.


    The following three games in the series never quite lived up to their predecessor. Oh, they were fine enough stories with some interesting high points, but they lacked two things that made the first stand out. One, they all seemed positively allergic to actually letting their protagonists use superhuman abilities in meaningful ways. Two, they just weren’t, well, strange. Double Exposure restores both of those things in spades.

    Max is now a grown woman in her late 20s, and she hasn’t rewound time since her last adventure in Arcadia Bay. Instead, she focuses on photography and being an artist-in-residence at the prestigious Caledon University in Vermont. Things are going well until her best friend is shot, and Max tries to uncover the perpetrator by slipping between time streams.


    Let’s get something out of the way for the fans sitting on the fence. Players are given the opportunity to choose which ending of the first game is canon, or Double Exposure will work off your save file assuming that you’ve played the first game on your current machine. Whichever you choose, Chloe Price is only a distant presence for most of the game, alive or dead. If you were hoping for the further adventures of Max and Chloe, this is not it.

    Instead, Double Exposure works at telling a new story, though its narrative beats are sometimes a little too close to what happened in Arcadia Bay to be called truly original. There’s a punk rock close female friend of Max’s who dies, a scientifically minded guy friend who helps her, an impending school party, an angry law enforcement figure, and even some puzzles involving keys that are almost exact copies of ones used in the first game.


    That said, the series has rambled weirdly all over the place so much in the last nine years that developer Deck Nine probably needed to look at the old schematic to find their place. I found the call backs to the first game comforting rather than irritating.

    For want of a better term, Max now has Elizabeth’s powers from Bioshock Infinite . Her old rewind powers have atrophied to the point of uselessness. Now, she can slip between a world where her best friend is living and one where she is dead, as well as listen to ghostly echoes from either world or even swap objects between timelines. The game even gives you handy visual cues to help you remember which timeline you’re in, such as subtle lighting changes and the fact that Living world is decorated for Christmas.


    It takes until the second chapter for Max to get to use these abilities regularly, but once she does the gameplay really soars. She switches back and forth to acquire items and information, and at one point even has a cool stealth portion avoiding someone by using her abilities. Being in two different time streams immediately takes an effect on Max’s mental state, turning her into an increasingly unreliable narrator, which is novel for a player-controlled character.

    Could the story stand on its own if the game wasn’t so ready to hand these godlike powers to the player to solve a campus murder? Sure, but these abilities are what separates Life is Strange from a hundred TellTale clones. For the first time since the original, I felt like I was experiencing something that should be a game instead of a film, TV series, or comic book.


    And then there is the weird. The opening of the first game remains one of the best openings of any game period this century. Max was immediately dropped into a premonition of disaster, saved Chloe from death with her time travel powers, and it starts to snow during a warm October day. The game was not afraid to go big.

    Double Exposure is slower to step on the gas, but it still has some speed. There is more strange weather phenomenon, cryptids, doppelgangers, and something I can only describe as quantum autocannibalism. It’s exhilarating, and the game is not afraid to pull the rug out from under the player to keep things spicy.

    What flaws the game has are mostly series staples at the point, things like baffling forced player choices, unrealistic reactions to those choices, repetitive use of areas, and sometimes cringe dialogue. While that could all be better, they are also part of the
    Life is Strange experience and have their own charm.

    After nine years of misses, Life is Strange is back. Better than ever? Not quite, but definitely great and absolutely a unique gaming experience worth playing.

    Life is Strange: Double Exposure is available Tuesday, October 29 on PlayStation 5, XBox S/X, and PC. $49.99 to $79.99.

    Related Search

    Life is strange gamesDouble exposure reviewVideo gameChloe priceMax CaufieldArcadia bay

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria3 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    In Memory of Comedian/Actor David Brenner: Ten Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago
    A Sad Look Back at 'Happy Days': Mr. C. Wasn't All That Nice To Mrs. C. Behind the Scenes
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet & Shy Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang flap: Jurinsky not stoking fear with promise to release videos, she says
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Deegan stands by comment on ‘concentration camps,’ but regrets causing pain
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern25 days ago
    Aruba Could be Your Very Own Golden Girl
    Alameda Post18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy