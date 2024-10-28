Best of Houston ® 2024: Best Seafood

With year one under its belt, Pappas Restaurant group’s first chef-driven concept has built a major following among seafood fans. Evenings find the dining room and patio full of diners happily slurping down freshly shucked oysters on the half shell, lobster on ice and gorgeous stone crab claws slathered through Creole mustard aioli. Then comes the finest chargrilled octopus in town, a lobster gnocchi dish you never knew was missing in your life, seasonal delights like blue crab stuffed squash blossoms, and mains from a beautiful King Salmon to chicken-fried American red snapper. Pro-tip that has nothing to do with seafood at all: pair something, anything, with the housemade Dill Breaker cocktail.713-522-4595