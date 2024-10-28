Open in App
    • Houston Press

    Things to Do: Upcoming Food and Drink Events in Houston This Week

    By Brooke Viggiano,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vudnI_0wPAqqai00

    Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:



    All week long

    Halloween specials

    Houston restaurants and bars are celebrating spooky season with wicked good treats, boo-zy bashes and costume parties, creepy cocktail pop-ups and more. Take a look at this year's
    Halloween Food and Drink Guide to join the fun.

    Day of the Dead at Superica

    Superica , 1801 North Shepherd, will feature Day of the Dead cocktails and a menu special, available from Monday, October 28 through Sunday, November 3. Enjoy a Morgue-rita ($13), dressed in black and featuring activated charcoal and Tajin Vampire Weekend ($11), a Superica classic featuring housemade horchata, Kraken spiced rum and ground cinnamon, smoky salsa macha chicken wings and more.

    Monday, October 28

    First Responders Day at Berg Hospitality Group

    Berg Hospitality Group's First Responders Day will thank and honor those on the front lines, as participating BHG concepts offer a free three-course meal to on-duty first responders from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as a $25 three-course menu for their guests. This includes federal law enforcement, EMTs, paramedics (public ambulance services only), firefighters and police officers. Participating concepts include
    B&B Butchers Houston, B.B. Lemon, B.B. Italia, The Annie Cafe & Bar, Nopo Cafe, Market & Bar and Trattoria Sofia .

    Monday through Thursday

    "Sail To The Savoy Anniversary" and Halloween Bash at The Savoy

    Now through Halloween night, The Savoy , 4402 Emancipation, is hosting a pirate-themed Halloween and Anniversary Bash, transforming its space into a haunted pirate ship and rocking fun from daily costume contests, "Shot O’Clock," spooky specialty cocktails and more.

    Tuesday, October 29

    Taste of Pearland at Knights of Columbus Hall

    Local restaurants, coffee shops and breweries will come together for the Taste of Pearland , hosted by the Pearland Chamber of Commerce at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2320 Hatfield, from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 GA and $30 VIP. The event kicks off Pearland Restaurant Weeks , running November 1–30.

    White Truffle Wine Dinner at Tavola

    Tavola , 1800 Post Oak, invites guests to a luxurious White Truffle Wine Dinner ($285 per person), crafted by chef de cuisine Michael Lara in celebration of the prized white truffle Highlights include Texas wagyu beef tartare, white truffle ravioli and beef tender medallion, complemented by wines from historic Italian winery Cascina Principe – Vacca. Reservations are available on
    OpenTable , and the dinner starts at 6:30 p.m.

    Thursday through Sunday

    Nightmare On 11th Street at Best Regards

    Best Regards , 222 West 11th, will be hosting the Nightmare On 11th Street experience this Halloweekend, with drinks like The Witch of the Workplace, a shareable cauldron cocktail with four servings, featuring Ketel One, Midori, yuzu liqueur, simple syrup and lime ($42); and the Test Tube Termination, a playful test tube shot with Herradura Tequila, pomegranate, raspberry liqueur and lemon ($6). Plus on Halloween night, The Cesar Casanova will headline as the DJ.

    Friday, November 1

    Day of the Dead Dinner at Xochi

    Guests are invited to celebrate Día de los Muertos at
    Xochi , 1777 Walker, with a festive Day of the Dead Dinner beginning at 6 p.m. and featuring 400 Conejos Mezcal. Tickets are $135.

    Friday–Saturday

    First Anniversary Dinner at Belly of the Beast

    Belly of the Beast , 5200 FM 2920, is celebrating its first anniversary with an exclusive dinner on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2, with seatings at 5:30 or 7:30 p.m. Guests can toast to one year with a specially curated menu and handpicked wines.

    Saturday, November 2

    Day of the Dead Brunch at B&B Butchers

    B&B Butchers , 1814 Washington, will celebrate the Day of the Dead with a special brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring live music, themed decor, and drink and food specials to celebrate the departed, from the Ofrenda ($18), made with Tequila Añejo, Sweet Vermouth and Ango Bitters to Sopa Azteca ($16), Chicken Mole Enchiladas ($26), Chilaquiles ($16) and house-made Churros ($14). Reservations are available via
    OpenTable .
    Día De Los Muertos Children's Celebration at Hope Farms
    Join the community for a vibrant and educational celebration of Día de los Muertos traditions at Hope Farms , 10401 Scott, held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Hosted by Recipe for Success Foundation, the family-friendly event features hands-on kids activities including learning about the ofrenda, crafting marigold crowns, creating mementos for the altar, pollinating the garden and decorating healthy cookies. Tickets start at $15.

    Saturday-Sunday

    Sando pop-up at Money Cat

    On Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Money Cat , 2925 Richmond, will host a Sando pop-up in celebration of National Sandwich Day. Enjoy Japanese-inspired sandos crafted by Chef Yeung, paired with a selection of Japanese coffee from Kohiko Coffee House, with highlights including the Money Cat Sando with chicken thigh katsu, the Egg Salad Sando, the Wagyu Sando and more.

    50th Anniversary Texas Renaissance Festival

    Back for its 50th anniversary, the Texas Renaissance Festival brings folks a medieval celebration of food and drink, shopping and entertainment, and enchanted fun. This weekend features a Pirate Adventure theme alongside festival eats from turkey legs and mead to a two-hour dinner theatre King’s Feast, plus special beer collabs with Saint Arnold Brewing Company and Karbach Brewing Co.

    Sunday, November 3

    Yelloween at a’Bouzy

    a’Bouzy , 2300 Westheime, invites folk to an a’boo-zy brunch, featuring $49 bottles of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut and to branded flutes for Yelloween.

    Urban Harvest Sunday Supper

    Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Urban Harvest will host a Sunday Supper at St. John’s School , 2401 Claremont, beginning at 4 p.m. Top local chefs will curate a hyper-seasonal menu for the family style, farm-to-table dinner, showcasing products by Urban Harvest Farmer’s Market vendors, local farmers, ranchers and fishermen. Tables start at $2,500 with seating for four.

    New and ongoing specials

    Diwali at Musaafer

    Musaafer , 5115 Westheimer, invites the community to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, offering a special menu from October 18 through November 1. Created by chef Mayank Istwal, the feast showcases elevated renditions of classic dishes throughout India’s vibrant regions alongside festive sweets and artisanal cocktails infused with flavors of saffron, cardamom and rose.

