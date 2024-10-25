Best of Houston ® 2024: Best Steakhouse

Steakhouses can be rustic and hearty, or they can be lavish and over-the-top. Berg Hospitality Group’s latest steakhouse concept, Prime 131, is unapologetically the latter. The showstopping live-fire steakhouse evokes the high-energy vibes of the late ‘90s dining scene of NYC’s Meatpacking District, with an open kitchen showcasing its four wood-fire grills, bumping music and main dining room with stadium seating so everyone can catch the show. Expect extravagant steakhouse extras from roasted bone marrow and chicken-fried lobster to an entire sushi menu and tableside Korean BBQ alongside the choicest cuts of beef from around the globe — Prime Bone-In Filets, Australian Wagyu Tomahawks, 100 percent Miyazaki Prefecture Ribeye, all fired to your liking and accompanied by truffle butter, Oscar sauce and more.713-840-1553