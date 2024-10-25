Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Houston Press

    Best of Houston ® 2024: Best Steakhouse

    By Houston Press,

    2 days ago

    Best Steakhouse: Prime 131

    Steakhouses can be rustic and hearty, or they can be lavish and over-the-top. Berg Hospitality Group’s latest steakhouse concept, Prime 131, is unapologetically the latter. The showstopping live-fire steakhouse evokes the high-energy vibes of the late ‘90s dining scene of NYC’s Meatpacking District, with an open kitchen showcasing its four wood-fire grills, bumping music and main dining room with stadium seating so everyone can catch the show. Expect extravagant steakhouse extras from roasted bone marrow and chicken-fried lobster to an entire sushi menu and tableside Korean BBQ alongside the choicest cuts of beef from around the globe — Prime Bone-In Filets, Australian Wagyu Tomahawks, 100 percent Miyazaki Prefecture Ribeye, all fired to your liking and accompanied by truffle butter, Oscar sauce and more.


    2505 West 11th
    713-840-1553
    prime131.com

    Related Search

    Steakhouse diningHouston dining sceneLuxury dining experiencesBerg hospitality groupHouston

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast3 days ago
    Road closing today: Making way for delivery of ‘massive’ cupola going to Downs of Nicholson
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast15 hours ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Here’s when early voting begins on the First Coast
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet Asiago: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 hours ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA5 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post16 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy