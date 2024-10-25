Open in App
    • Houston Press

    Things To Do: Enjoy The Antics of the Rocky Horror Picture Show

    By Sam Byrd,

    2 days ago

    Houston Symphony is doing the time warp again this weekend as it presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Saturday. This interactive screening of Tim Curry’s campy cult classic includes a shadow cast, costume contest and a party afterward.



    As a special add-on, the film’s lovers may purchase a pass for VIP seating, including a meet-and-greet with Patricia Quinn, who originated the fiery role of Magenta for the original stage version as well as the 1975 cult classic film.

    Quinn took some time out of schedule crisscrossing the country to meet fans and talk about her experiences in show business to tell Houston Press about the enduring legacy of Rocky Horror and this current tour.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOGIE_0wLUkqNS00
    At 80 years old, Patricia Quinn (Magenta) from Rocky Horror Picture Show is living the rock star life.

    “The appreciation is so spectacular. I never heard applause like this in my life, and I'm not boasting. I mean, I'm amazed by it, but the audience reception is extraordinary and stunning,” she said. “I would never have believed the following would become so massive; it's truly beyond belief.”

    Rocky Horror started as a stage production, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. The film adaptation followed. Quinn says both were a crazy ride.

    “I auditioned for the Rocky Horror show at the 60 seat Royal Court Theatre Upstairs in London. I asked my agent, ‘What’s it about?’ He replied ‘something to do with a circus.’ He wasn’t wrong. I’ve been in this circus ever since!”

    Adapting the stage version to the film was just as much of a circus, including its utter failure in the box office.


    “This film was a complete dud. It was made in six weeks. There was no budget,” she said. “Jim Sharman, the director, refused to have anyone else but Tim Curry and all of us from the original show in the [movie] cast, and we were no-names at the time. Mick Jagger and Bowie and the others who wanted to play Frankenfurter, Jim would not have them.”

    Yet, the film gained a cult following over the years. The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the longest-running theatrical release in film history, and next year it will celebrate its 50th anniversary of taking a jump to the left and then a step to the right ... right onto the big screen.

    It also caused its fair share of controversy. It was banned in South Africa as well as in Germany for cannibalism.

    While Quinn has experienced a lifelong career in entertainment, she is most recognized for her role as Magenta. The same thing goes for her lips.


    In the film’s opening scene, a pair of blood red lips singing along to “Science Fiction/Double Feature.” Richard O’Brien, who played Riff Raff provided the vocals, but those are Quinn's smackers. Quinn’s lips are probably the most famous in cinema history.

    Of course, as a woman with such a following (and the inspiration of many Halloween costumes each year), she gets invited to make appearances at ComicCons across the globe. She a behind-the-scenes story of touring with other castmates like Nell Campbell, who played Columbia.

    “Nell and I did an interview when we were doing a ComicCon. We were doing an interview on television, and the woman said, ‘You never get tired of doing these comic cons?’ And Nell said, ‘Well, it's very nice to be worshiped.’ And the woman said, ‘Oh, I could do with a bit of that,’ and Nell said, ‘Get a dog.’ What I discovered, Nell wasn't wrong. It’s wonderful to be worshiped. I kind of feel like a rock-and-roll star,” Quinn said.


    There you have it. Even in her 80s, Quinn is embracing “Don’t dream it, be it” and enjoying the rock-and-roll lifestyle. Do the same this weekend with Rocky Horror Picture Show.

    This performance is an interactive film screening only and does not feature the Houston Symphony. Due to the movie’s content, the show is recommended for ages 17 and older.

    Houston Symphony’s Rocky Horror Picture Show starts with the meet-and-greet at 6:30 followed by the costume contest and film at 7:30 p.m., Jones Hall, 615 Louisiana. For tickets or information, call 713-224-7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org . To attend the meet-and-greet, tickets range $209-235. To attend only the film screening, tickets range $49-132.

    Rocky Horror show, Cult classics, Houston Symphony, Patricia Quinn, Interactive screenings, Houston press

