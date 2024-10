Best Of Houston® 2024: Best Enchiladas

Our top enchilada comes from the quaint, authentic Mexican café Polanquito. The Shepherd Drive restaurant is intimate – just about a dozen tables and some bar seating surrounded by pastel-colored walls adorned with potted plants, paintings of Frida Kahlo and La Catrina figurines. All those colorful flourishes pale by comparison to the deep, dark hue of our favorite meal there, a plate of stunning enfrijoladas.These chicken enchiladas are tender, moist and swimming in a creamy bean puree, rather than the standard enchilada sauce. The bean sauce is the star of the plate, theseasoned, crushed and liquidized to a perfect, palate-pleasing consistency. Topped with sour cream, queso fresco, onion, cilantro and radish, these enfrijoladas make for a dizzying bite, the best of many interesting flavors being served by Polanquito's Chef Diego Navarro, whose establishment pays homage to the Mexico City neighborhood Polanco, but draws inspiration from various locales like Oaxaca, Veracruz and Michoacan. 404 Shepherd

713-485-4047