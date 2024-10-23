Open in App
    Best of Houston ® 2024: Best Dim Sum

    By Houston Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvmM3_0wIQZQEE00

    Best Dim Sum: Duck N Bao

    With a trio of locations across Houston, this budding local superstar specializes in Peking duck and dim sum. Here, husband-and-wife duo Grace and Leo Xia put out nostalgic takes on their childhood favorites from Bejing and Sichuan, China. Slurp up scratchmade shrimp and pork shumai, fiery dan dan noodles, and xiao long bao
    (soup dumplings) hit with black truffle; share plates of chopped jalapeño octopus, trice-cooked ribs, and duck fried rice; or go for the shatteringly crisp, gorgeous lacquered Peking style duck done up with caviar if you so desire.

    Multiple locations
    ducknbao.com

