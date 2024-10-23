Answering 8 Questions About the Upcoming Rockets Season

Continuity is something the Rockets have not enjoyed for quite some time. Since the 2020-21 season when the Rockets went into full rebuild mode after dealing James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, this has been a team gathering talent and trying to get those players as much growth and experience as possible.

Jalen Green's success will be key to the Rockets success this year.

Rookie Reed Sheppard will get his chance at backup point.

Amen Thompson could be the Rockets breakout star.

Before last season, the team entered what it considered "phase two" of that rebuild with the hiring of coach Ime Udoka and the signing of veterans Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks to complement the young players they continued to acquire during the draft. The result was a .500 season and a much improved overall product on the floor.This season will be all about reaching the playoffs and, to a lesser degree, figuring out who they are as a team. They seem to now have an identity under Udoka, but who will emerge to put that identity into action as they try to surge back into contention over the next few years is part of the challenge for this current squad. Let's answer some questions.For the Rockets, this is the first season where they return all of their players and add only a couple new guys to the mix. They also have the same coaching staff with that same group of players. Continuity is a highly underrated aspect of team success in any league, but particularly the NBA where great players tend to perform their best when things around them remain relatively stable. It should also be noted that this is a close team that works out together in the offseason, building on that existing cohesiveness. This season gives the Rockets a chance to put those now established plans in action to go even further than before.Despite being drafted together, Sengun and Green have forged slightly different paths. It could be argued Green's ceiling is higher than Sengun's, but his floor might also be much lower. Sengun has already established himself as one of the better offensive bigs in the Western Conference and a guy the team can run their offense through. He probably should have been an All Star last season. Green, while dynamic and displaying awesome athleticism, has been somewhat uneven in his play before the second half of last year. With a three-year deal (and a player opt out), it gives the team time to understand what they have in Green and the young guard a chance to prove himself ahead of what could be a very lucrative payday.Honestly, Green. If he plays more like he did in the second half of last year, particularly in March when he was the runner up for Western Conference Player of the Month, this will be a much tougher team to defend. For Green, it is mostly about consistency offensively and defensively. It's about making the right reads and, subsequently, the right decisions and, perhaps most importantly, becoming a well rounded player overall. If that is who Green is this year, it alters the look of the entire team.By all appearances, Udoka has decided Sheppard will be, at least to start the season, his backup point guard. Sheppard has shown toughness and heady decision making in camp that has impressed his teammates. He's a sneaky defender and has a strong screen-and-roll game. While his numbers in preseason didn't show it, he is likely to be the team's best long range shooting threat as well. The team still has Aaron Holiday as insurance, but expect Sheppard to get his shot to run the second team from jump.If you listened to players in training camp, they all think Amen Thompson could be a beast this year. After overcoming early season injuries, he showed his value playing literally every position on the floor last year. He can defend anyone, is an outstanding passer and a willing rebounder. He does a lot of things really well and is steadily improving on a jump shot that was a long way from NBA ready when he was drafted. He won't start, but will the first player off the bench and it won't be surprising if he is the last guy on the floor in the fourth quarter.By all accounts, this team has 14 players who could be in an NBA rotation and be successful. The end of their bench is full of veterans like Holiday, Jeff Green, Jock Londale and Jae'Sean Tate, all players who had solid roles for the Rockets last season. This is a team that, on most nights, will play 10-12 players and finding minutes will likely be dependent on the game and who is hot that night. As great as that may be, this is a team that must find its core this season and that is likely to mean diminished roles for some and expanded roles for others. It will be a tough balancing act for Udoka.Shooting. Period. The Rockets were 12th in three pointers attempted last season but just 23rd in three-point percentage. Still that is an improvement from 22nd and 30th respectively in those same categories during the 2022-23 season. This year, they will need to be better. Everyone will need to shoot them and percentages will need to rise. Guys have clearly been working on their shots. Even Sengun has flashed a better distance shooting form in the preseason. This is a team that became a much better defensive squad last year but they still were inefficient on offense. That improved in the second half of the season and will need to be consistent throughout this year to be successful.43.5After a 13-game leap last year, don't expect another huge jump this season. They had to go from terrible to respectable. Now, the goal is from respectable to actually good. For the team, it is playoffs or bust. They all said it this offseason and it is clearly the priority for everyone. To get into a play-in game will mean probably 46 wins. For a spot in the top eight in the Western Conference, more like 49. We believe Vegas is underestimating this young Rockets team but not by a lot. We would take the over and peg this squad at around 46 wins and a shot at the play-in. But this is a VERY good conference and health will play a big role as it always does.One thing is certain, this will be one of the most fun teams to watch in the NBA this year. And if they improve over the second half of last season, no one will want to face them when the playoffs arrive.