Best of Houston ® 2024: Best Tasting Menu

Diners look to tasting menu restaurants for a unique experience, and this James Beard Award-nominated Mexican restaurant delivers just that. Its name a nod to the Mexican technique “tatemar“ (meaning to roast, toast or grill), here, chef-owner Emmanuel Chavez (a James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef in Texas, himself) pays homage to a staple Mexican cuisine, maize, via a progressive seven-course tasting menu that will knock your socks off — ceviche in corn milk with yuzu aioli, hibiscus machaha gordita with charred avocado crema, Oaxaca and huitlacoche quesadilla hit with caviar, and nixtamalized persimmon with mole crisp and rice ice cream. Score a coveted seat Wednesday through Saturday evenings.