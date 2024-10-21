Open in App
    Best of Houston® 2024: Best Choir

    By Houston Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zf9vq_0wFLQuGD00

    Best Choir: Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church's choir

    Question: How do you solve a problem like Maria, who has been rumored to be caught singing in the abbey? Answer: Let her keep singing. In this case for Best Choir, we're trading in the nuns of Austria for the choristers from Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church who fill the church each week with heavenly voices that rival that of most professional performing arts groups in town.


    Of course, that's not hard to accomplish when the music staff consists of Brady Knapp, Ken Cowan, David Ashley White and Valentina Huang ... a collection of some of the most recognized and respected arts leaders in the area.

    There is also the high caliber of the choir's vocals that has extended beyond the walls of the church. Just like Sister Mary Clarence elevated the church choir in Sister Act , the music staff and choir has reached a point of excellence that has garnered the attention near and far.

    But this ain't no act, sister ... here's the proof. The choir has performed for regional and national music conferences. Palmer‘s choirs have also been featured, by invitation, on conventions for the American Choral Directors Association, Texas Choral Directors Association, American Guild of Organists and the Anglican Association of Musicians.


    That's in addition to domestic and international tours, including choral residencies in the United Kingdom and the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

    But the best part is that the choir performs each week on Sundays with nary a cover charge.

    And for an extra kick ... soak in the impressive organ that accompanies the choir. Charles Fisk of C. B. Fisk, Inc., in consultation with Clyde Holloway of Rice University, designed Opus 99, the name given to Palmer’s organ. It was built at the Fisk studio in Gloucester, Massachusetts, was disassembled and then trucked to Houston in pieces. It took nearly a year for the reassembly and voicing.

    Go ahead and get in the spirit, give an "Amen," and let the choir sing.

    6221 Main

    713-529-6196
    palmerchurch.org
