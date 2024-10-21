Best of Houston ® 2024: Best Brunch in Midtown

James Harden’s Midtown restaurant always had hype, but after a sophisticated revamp earlier this year, that hype has turned into total fire. Texas native chef Siddartha Cadena leans into his impressive international experience — think Joel Robuchon in Paris and Gaggan Anand in Bangkok — to craft a contemporary menu with Japanese and American influences. Brunch is served all day Sunday, from open to close, with features from Hennessy Banana Caramel Waffles to Dan Dan Noodles and Wagyu Patty Melts.713-804-2025